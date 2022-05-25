 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NC Attorney General Stein out of hospital following stroke

Stein-Stroke

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein speaks during a news conference outside the Durham County Courthouse in Durham, N.C., June 28, 2021. Stein said Tuesday, May 24, 2022 he is recovering from a "minor stroke" that prompted doctors to remove a small blood clot. Stein, a Democrat currently in his second four-year term as the state's top law enforcement official, said in a tweet that he had stroke-like symptoms on Monday night after he and his wife, Anna, walked the family dog.

 Julia Wall - member image share, The News & Observer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein left a Raleigh hospital on Wednesday after being treated earlier this week for what he called a “minor stroke.”

Stein's office confirmed his release the day after the two-term Democrat announced he was hospitalized. He said doctors removed a small blood clot and that he had no lingering effects.

Stein, 55, wrote previously that he had stroke-like symptoms Monday night after he and his wife walked the family dog.

Stein tweeted Wednesday about him and his wife celebrating their anniversary by lunching at a favorite restaurant.

A former state senator from Wake County, Stein has been considered a potential 2024 gubernatorial candidate. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is barred by term limits from running again.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

