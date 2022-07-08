 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

NC cottage elevator safety among 19 bills that Cooper signs

  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Mandated safety improvements for elevators inside North Carolina vacation cottages following a child's death last year are among another 19 bills that Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law on Friday.

With another 11 bills signed on Thursday, Cooper cleared from his desk all but a handful of measures that the General Assembly left him last week when it adjourned.

The Democratic governor now has until Monday night to act on the seven remaining bills, which include spending adjustments to the state budget for the coming year and an effort by Republicans to force local sheriffs to assist federal immigration agents interested in picking up defendants. Any bill that he doesn't sign or veto by then will become law automatically.

Among Friday's signed legislation is a law named in memory of Weston Androw, a 7-year-old Ohio boy who died in July 2021 at a vacation rental on the Outer Banks when he became trapped between the elevator car and elevator shaft.

People are also reading…

Starting Oct. 1, landlords of these cottages or similar short-term rentals must reduce the gap between landing and car doors for elevators to no more than 4 inches (10.2 centimeters), such as by installing a space guard on the landing door.

The bill also sets minimum force requirements on elevator car doors and gates. The landlord must document the improvements with the state Insurance Department.

“While this action sadly can’t reverse the tragedy that killed Weston Androw, it does mean better protection to prevent future injuries and deaths,” Cooper said in a news release,

Other bills that Cooper signed Friday include the legislature's annual agriculture measure, and one that makes permanent the ability for some qualified notaries to perform duties when the applicant is communicating with them by live video. Such exceptions were permitted initially as the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Another of Friday's signed bills also prepares for a Sept. 1 statewide shift from paper death certificates to electronic death records filed by medical examiners and funeral directors.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sysco accuses 4 largest beef processors of price fixing

Sysco accuses 4 largest beef processors of price fixing

The nation's largest food distributor has joined the other businesses accusing the four largest meat processors of working together to inflate beef prices. Sysco recently filed a federal lawsuit in Texas accusing Tyson Foods, JBS, Cargill and National Beef of price fixing. The lawsuit said those companies have conspired to suppress the number of cattle slaughtered to help drive up the price of beef. The allegations are similar to ones in lawsuits filed by grocery stores, ranchers, restaurants and other wholesalers. The companies didn't immediately respond to questions about the new lawsuit Thursday, but they have defended their actions in the other cases. The industry maintains that supply and demand drive beef prices, not anticompetitive behavior.

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to protect access to abortion, delivering impassioned remarks condemning the Supreme Court decision that ended that constitutional right. He said it's now up to Congress to fully restore the right, and he implored Americans to “vote, vote, vote, vote” in November to elect sympathetic candidates. Biden on Friday formalized instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services.

After abortion ruling, clinic staff grapple with trauma

After abortion ruling, clinic staff grapple with trauma

Nationwide, workers at clinics that shuttered abortion services are feeling fear and stress as they chart a path forward following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. At what was West Virginia's only abortion clinic, the days following the historic court ruling have been filled with grief for staff as their new reality sets in. Women's Health Center of West Virginia Chief Nurse Executive Maness said conversations she had with frantic patients when she had to cancel abortion appointments in her head in an inescapable loop. But staff are determined that the clinic remain open, providing services such as cervical exams and cancer screenings for patients with nowhere else to go.

From one July Fourth to the next, a steep slide for Biden

From one July Fourth to the next, a steep slide for Biden

President Joe Biden is set to mark his second Fourth of July since taking office, and he's finding a far different political atmosphere today than a year ago. At this time last year, the United States had been making steady progress against the pandemic, and Biden said the country was “closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus.” But in the past year, two variants proved the coronavirus remained a threat, and Biden's presidency has become bogged down in other challenges, some of them outside of his control. His approval rating has fallen 20 percentage points between his first and second Independence Days, according to polls from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Texas clinics halt abortions after state high court ruling

Texas clinics halt abortions after state high court ruling

Clinics are shutting down abortion services in Texas after the Supreme Court in the nation's second-largest state blocked an order that briefly allowed the procedure to resume in some cases. It's the latest development in legal scrambles taking place across the country following the reversal of reversal of Roe v. Wade. The Friday night ruling stopped a three-day-old order allowing abortions to resume up to six weeks into pregnancy. On Saturday, the American Civil Liberties Union said it doubted that any abortions were now being provided in the state. One provider, Whole Woman’s Health, says the ruling forced it to stop offering the procedure in its four Texas clinics.

Uneasy US tries to fete a July 4 marred by parade shooting

Uneasy US tries to fete a July 4 marred by parade shooting

A shooting that left at least six people dead at an Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb rattled Monday's celebrations across the U.S. and further rocked a country already awash in turmoil over high court rulings on abortion and guns as well as hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 68: 5 tips to help tackle higher credit card interest rates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News