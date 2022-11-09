 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

NC legislators: Medicaid expansion efforts pushed to 2023

  • Updated
  • 0
Election 2022 North Carolina Legislature

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, left, speaks while Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, listens during a post-election news conference at the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 9. 2022. Republicans made seat gains in both the House and Senate on Election Day, with Senate Republicans now holding a veto-proof majority. But Moore said House Republicans fell one seat short of a similar veto-proof threshold

 Gary D. Robertson - staff, AP

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican legislative leaders said Wednesday that they're shuttling the idea of Medicaid expansion to 2023, rather than attempting to negotiate a bill that could be voted on before the General Assembly's current two-year edition ends in December.

By wide bipartisan margins, the House and Senate approved competing bills months ago that were designed to cover hundreds of thousands of additional low-income adults through the government's health insurance program that mostly serves the poor. Republicans within the two chambers have disagreed over whether additional health care access changes should be attached to expansion.

The General Assembly’s chief work session ended in early summer, but there was optimism that an agreement could be reached by the end of the year — in particular for a short work session scheduled to start Dec. 13. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, a longtime expansion supporter, urged them to act.

People are also reading…

But in speaking with reporters at a post-election news conference, Senate leader Phil Berger said there are now no plans to take up anything substantive during next month's work period, or in another three-day meeting that starts next week.

As for expansion, Moore said: “I think we’ll deal with that next year.” The two-year session concludes Dec. 31. Soon after, the 170 people elected to the General Assembly will begin serving through the end of 2024.

“I don’t disagree that waiting until next year is the right thing to do,” Berger added.

North Carolina is one of about a dozen states that haven't accepted the federal government’s Medicaid offer originating from the 2010 health care law, in which Washington pays 90% of the medical costs. On Tuesday, voters in South Dakota passed a constitutional amendment to accept expansion, which means roughly 40,000 people would become eligible for Medicaid.

Cooper spokesperson Mary Scott Winstead cited the South Dakota vote while criticizing the delay, which she said makes North Carolina “one of the last states still searching for our compassion and common sense.” The Cooper administration has said North Carolina is missing out on over $500 million for each month that it fails to implement expansion.

“Waiting until next year is astonishingly wasteful, irresponsible and cruel, costing us lives and billions of dollars,” Winstead said in an email.

Berger said months ago that the state’s hospitals weren’t willing to negotiate on reforms to “certificate of need” laws — something Senate Republicans considered a necessary element of any agreement. These laws require regulatory approval before certain medical buildings can be constructed or services offered in a region.

The North Carolina Healthcare Association, representing hospitals and hospital systems, disclosed in September what its leaders considered a compromise in those areas, but Berger later called the offer “not a serious proposal.” Expansion talks, at least public ones, have quieted since then.

“I think we’re close on some things. Other things we’re not,” Moore said about negotiations, adding that “a more comprehensive discussion” on the issues will probably occur next year.

While Republicans made gains in both the House and Senate in Tuesday election, they failed to win enough seats to successfully override a Cooper veto on their own. While the Senate reached a veto-proof margin for the GOP, Republicans appeared to be one seat short of a similar threshold in the House.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog walker's killer sentenced to life in prison, no parole

Dog walker's killer sentenced to life in prison, no parole

A man convicted of using an AK-47 to kill a woman and wound her boyfriend as they walked their dog in Denver has been sentenced to life in prison. A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas and added an additional 48-year sentence for the attempted murder of her boyfriend. The Denver Post reported that Close yelled out the window at the couple as they urged the dog to “go potty” outside his apartment in June 2020 before getting the weapon and firing it 24 times.

North Korea: Missile tests were practice to attack South, US

North Korea: Missile tests were practice to attack South, US

North Korea’s military says its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to “mercilessly” strike key South Korean and U.S. targets such as air bases and operation command systems with a variety of missiles that likely included nuclear-capable weapons. The North's military said Monday its missile tests were reaction to last week's massive air force drills between the U.S. and South Korea, which Pyongyang views as an invasion rehearsal. The announcement underscored leader Kim Jong Un’s determination not to back down in the face of his rivals’ push to expand their military exercises. But some experts say Kim also eventually wants to use their drills as an excuse to modernize his nuclear arsenal and increase his leverage in future dealings with Washington and Seoul.

Voters approve recreational marijuana in Maryland, Missouri

Voters approve recreational marijuana in Maryland, Missouri

Voters have approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri and rejected it in Arkansas and North Dakota. The measure also is on the ballot in South Dakota. The elections are seen as a test of legalization’s support in even the most conservative parts of the country. The state voting follows moves by President Joe Biden toward decriminalizing marijuana. Biden last month announced he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law. Heading into the election, recreational marijuana was legal in 19 states, and polls have shown opposition to legalization softening.

New Drug Helps Tame Uncontrolled High Blood Pressure

New Drug Helps Tame Uncontrolled High Blood Pressure

TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Some patients with high blood pressure can’t get it under control with standard medications, but a new study shows an experimental drug is up to the task of treating these tough-to-treat cases.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: These commonly used artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News