Nebraska advances vaccine mandate exemption for workers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers gave initial approval Wednesday to a bill that would let workers claim religious or health exemptions to employer vaccinate mandates.

The measure by Sen. Ben Hansen, of Blair, closely resembles a policy that's already in place at the federal level. Lawmakers advanced it, 33-0, through the first of three required votes.

It was watered down from an earlier proposal that would have let employees claim vaccine exemptions due to “strong moral, ethical, or philosophical” beliefs or convictions. Changes were made to address concerns of medical professionals.

