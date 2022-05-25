Nebraska COVID cases rise for sixth straight week

Nebraska COVID-19 cases climbed for the sixth straight week in what is proving to be a unique spring increase during the two-year pandemic.

The state recorded 1,780 cases last week, up from 1,500 and 816 the two previous weeks.

While Nebraska’s current growth is above average nationally, its per-capita case levels remain among the lowest in the country, ranking 41st among the states and less than half the U.S. average.

Since the pandemic began in February 2020, spring has been a time of falling cases both in Nebraska and nationally. But new variants of the highly contagious omicron variant are instead sending cases in the opposite direction.

Case levels in other states where the new variants arrived earlier suggest Nebraska cases still could climb well above current levels. A number of northeastern states have case levels more than four times Nebraska’s.

On average, 82 hospital beds in Nebraska were filled by COVID patients last week, up from 69 the previous week. However, numbers aren’t rising fast enough to stress hospital capacity.

Dr. Jim Nora, medical director of infection prevention with Lincoln’s Bryan Health, noted that Lincoln, like Nebraska as a whole, has seen a recent uptick in cases. The hospital had nine COVID patients Monday, a slight increase from recent weeks but nowhere near the peak in January.

“I don’t think this particular wave that’s coming will equal some of the surges we’ve seen in the past,” he said.

That’s because a significant portion of the state’s population has been vaccinated. Many people also have some immunity from the large wave of omicron that hit this winter.

Nora said areas with low vaccination rates could see a surge. He encouraged those who haven’t been vaccinated to get the shots and those who are eligible for boosters to seek out additional doses.

Hospitals have gotten better at managing COVID-19, Nora said, but the biggest resource issue here and nationally is staffing. “There is, statewide and nationwide, a big shortage of health care workers,” he said.

The recent uptick in COVID cases was enough for the University of Nebraska Medical Center to require a return to masks in most areas of its campus, effective Monday. Nebraska Medicine, UNMC’s clinical partner, updated its mask guidance Friday, noting an increase in transmission rates in the community and in employee absences.

Wastewater monitoring in large communities across the state suggests the highest case levels in Nebraska recently have been in the North Platte and Norfolk areas.

The state added six deaths last week to reach 4,240 confirmed or probable deaths for the pandemic. A total of 484,085 COVID cases have been reported in Nebraska.