Taisa Brumagen was just 14 years old when she began abusing drugs. After a childhood marked by abandonment, domestic violence and struggles with identity, the Lincoln native was eager for an escape. After a brief experimentation with self-harm, she found it in methamphetamine.

“I just didn’t really feel like I had a connection with the world,” Brumagen said.

At age 29, in 2015, she had her first encounter with opioids. What she believed to be meth turned out to be oxymorphone, resulting in a trip to the emergency room because of an overdose. Ultimately, it would be the medicine known as Narcan that likely saved her life.

Nearly a decade later, Brumagen now works as a peer support specialist for the Wellbeing Initiative, a Lincoln-based nonprofit committed to helping individuals with mental health and substance abuse issues. Drug-free since 2016, she’s now a staunch advocate for the medicine that gave her a second chance.

“It can save someone’s life, literally just in enough time for 911 or the EMTs to get there, even if it’s a few minutes,” she said.

Narcan, generically referred to as naloxone, is a nasally administered medicine known as an opioid antagonist, capable of counteracting the effects of an opioid overdose by repulsing opioids from the receptors they attach to in the nervous system.

Although the effects are temporary, often lasting only between 30 and 90 minutes, the medicine can buy invaluable time for health workers to get victims necessary treatment.

Although naloxone has been in use at hospitals in an injectable form since the Food and Drug Administration approved its use in 1971, prescription access to the nasally administered Narcan was only approved in 2015. In late March, the agency approved its sale without a prescription, opening up the possibility for Americans to buy it directly off store shelves.

Amy Holman is the project coordinator for the Nebraska Pharmacists Association, which coordinates a program across more than 100 pharmacies statewide to distribute Narcan for free. Although the federal approval won’t affect the pre-existing program, Holman said it will nonetheless broaden the medicine's accessibility.

“It shows that people are actually realizing this is a problem throughout the United States,” she said. “When it becomes over the counter, really any organization (such as Lincoln's CenterPointe, a nonprofit alcohol and drug treatment facility) will be able to order it themselves, whether they would use their own money or grant money to do that.”

While the approval also paves the way for individuals to buy Narcan for personal use, two doses of Narcan can often cost around $50, according to the Associated Press. That can be an especially steep price given that, according to Holman, as many as seven doses of the medicine may be required to counteract some overdoses, depending on factors such as weight, drug potency and tolerance.

“My guess is no one’s gonna walk in and pay $100 for it,” Holman said.

According to a statement from Emergent, the producer of Narcan, the company intends to make a two-dose kit available for under $50, although the company made no guarantees.

"We will continue to take a responsible approach to pricing that considers a number of factors, including the cost of goods for materials, packaging, domestic manufacturing and shipping, as well as the education and awareness support needed to empower individuals to obtain the treatment," it said in the statement.

Regardless of pricing, the over-the-counter designation will also allow organizations to circumvent Nebraska’s statutes against vending machines that distribute prescription drugs, further breaking down the stigma surrounding opioid use.

While the measure is likely to break down barriers to accessing the life-saving medicine, the approval has been met with skepticism by some.

Paul Weishapl is an Omaha native who spent over two decades entangled in drug addiction and crime. After getting clean in 2019, he founded the Opioid Witness Education Network (OWEN), a nonprofit focused on advocating for those most vulnerable to overdose in Nebraska.

Weishapl is uncertain just how much good the FDA approval will do for the ongoing opioid crisis.

“It’s cool, but unless people get it for free, it’s not going to help,” he said.

Brumagen agreed, saying she has “mixed feelings” about the over-the-counter approval.

“It’s freaking awesome, but then again, I go back to when I was using,” Brumagen said. “I didn’t have $20 to spend on Narcan, nor did I even think about it.”

Weishapl said there also are issues with how Narcan is administered through no-cost pharmacy programs. Beyond the stigma and shame that can come with having to fill out a prescription form for it, the application process can consume precious time for someone trying to procure it for a friend or family member in an emergency.

“Who ... is gonna wait 15 or 20 minutes to fill out a form while their friends die?” Weishapl said. “They have funding to get free Narcan, but we can’t give it out directly to people that are actually most vulnerable yet.”

For Weishapl, the battle against the opioid epidemic is personal beyond his own story. He said he’s lost 75 friends to overdose since the start of the pandemic. Brumagen said she’s lost several as well, including one just a week ago.

Both keep Narcan on them at all times, doing what they can to stem the tide of an opioid epidemic that killed over 70,000 Americans in 2021, according to a study from the National Institutes of Health. Since 2015, the study said, the annual number of overall drug overdose-related deaths has doubled from 52,404 to 106,699 in 2021.

For Brumagen, dispelling any misconceptions about Narcan is also important. No one who takes Narcan while not suffering from an overdose will experience any adverse effects, a fact backed up by Holman.

And while it won’t stop anyone from abusing or overdosing again, it still holds the power to save a life. Brumagen hopes to show people the value in that, and cautioned that addiction can strike anyone, anywhere.

“It’s not like supporting drug use, it’s literally like if someone makes the choice to use substances, how can we do it in a safe way?” Brumagen said. “You never know when it could be someone close to you.”