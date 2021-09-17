Nebraska health experts say COVID can leave kids with serious complications

CDC data indicates children are about four times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than they are with the flu, Simonsen said. Typically, about 46,000 children a year nationwide are hospitalized with the flu. More than 200,000 were hospitalized with COVID-19 through May, before the delta surge.

In addition, one study indicates that about 24% of children hospitalized with severe COVID go on to have prolonged symptoms — weeks and months of fatigue and delays in their return to normal activities, including school.

Lowe said another study points to prolonged symptoms, lasting up to 12 weeks, in up to 8% of children who have mild cases. That data, he said, was gathered before delta dominated.

It’s also important to protect the households of school-age kids, Lowe said. A recent report indicated that about 100,000 kids in the U.S. have lost a parent to COVID-19. The loss of a caregiver or parent, he noted, has lifelong impacts.