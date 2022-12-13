Nebraska hospital leaders sound alarm on hospital capacity

Leaders from Lincoln and Omaha hospitals are sounding the alarm about capacity in the face of a "tripledemic" of illnesses caused by COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus.

"Our hospitals are entering a very challenging time, and quite frankly, we need Nebraskans to help us with it," said Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association.

Nordquist said hospitals are facing a "crisis" thanks to a surge of patients with respiratory illnesses.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, visits to emergency rooms by patients with COVID-19, the flu or RSV were actually down the week ending Dec. 3, compared with the previous week, but, with the exception of COVID-19, they are much higher than they were at this point the past two years.

Hospital leaders encouraged people to avoid visiting the emergency room if they can.

"We want people to access care at the right time, in the right place and for the right reason," said Dr. Harris Frankel, chief medical officer and chief external affairs officer at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Dr. Cary Ward, chief medical officer for CHI Health, which owns St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln, said people should try to contact their regular physician first and consider going to an urgent care center if they can't get in.

For those who are sick enough to need emergency room care, they should be prepared for long waits to be seen by a doctor and to get a bed if they need to be admitted.

"We still are incorporating patients who may be in hallway beds," said Dr. John Trapp, chief medical officer at Bryan Health in Lincoln.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been on the rise over the past few weeks, but most health experts do not expect them to reach the same levels they did the past two years.

However, early flu and RSV seasons have filled hospitals with patients struggling with those illnesses.

Nebraska had already seen about 6,700 flu cases as of Dec. 3 and weekly case numbers continue to rise. RSV cases appear to have hit their peak in early November and have been declining, but weekly case numbers remain higher than at any time during 2020 and 2021.

As of Thursday, Lincoln hospitals were caring for 648 patients, 18 fewer than on the same day last year. That's despite there being 54 fewer COVID-19 patients this year than last.

In Douglas County, there were 198 hospital beds available Sunday, 18 more than on the same day last year. But the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Sunday was only 133, compared with 336 on the same day in 2021.

The hospital leaders encouraged people to take measures to prevent getting ill and spreading illnesses to others if they do get sick. That includes getting the flu shot and COVID-19 booster, wearing a mask when it's appropriate and staying home if they don't feel well.

"It's not too late," Trapp said, referring to both COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

The leaders said they don't anticipate taking measures such as limiting elective surgeries that have been used previously during the pandemic, but they said they will continue to take the same measures they always take to manage capacity.

"We're going to continue to stretch the best we can," Trapp said, noting that that may include opening up more beds when it makes sense to do so and attempting to keep patients in smaller hospitals and avoiding transfers except when it's absolutely necessary.

Health care workers left in droves during COVID-19 — here’s where they went Health care workers left in droves during COVID-19—here’s where they went #10. Finance and insurance #9. Other services (except public administration) #8. Manufacturing #7. Public administration #6. Transportation and warehousing #5. Professional, scientific, and technical services #4. Accommodation and food services #3. Educational services #2. Retail trade #1. Administrative and support and waste management and remediation services