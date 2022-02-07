Nebraska hospitals, nursing homes prepare to meet vaccine mandate

OMAHA — When the U.S. Supreme Court last month rejected a vaccine mandate for people who work for large employers, it upheld a separate one for health care workers, including those in Nebraska.

Now the clock is ticking toward the Feb. 14 deadline for unvaccinated workers in Nebraska, Iowa and 23 other states that had challenged the federal requirement to get their first shots or seek a medical or religious exemption. Workers in those states must be fully vaccinated by March 15.

Earlier timelines are in place for workers in 25 other states and territories that did not challenge the rule. The requirement applies to facilities — including hospitals and nursing homes — that receive Medicare and Medicaid money, affecting 10.4 million health care workers at 76,000 medical facilities nationwide.

Leaders of groups representing those facilities say their members have been working toward the goal. But they caution that the requirement comes amid a larger staffing crisis and poses a particular concern in rural areas where community vaccination rates are lower and staffing options less available.

"It's going to be a challenge for hospitals in rural parts of the state," said Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association.

Jalene Carpenter, president and CEO of the Nebraska Health Care Association, said the requirement is one piece of a larger staffing crisis driven by factors including burnout and wage inflation that has created competition for workers.

Whether the mandate will cause people to leave their jobs isn't clear, she said. Some nursing homes already have required vaccination.

But any losses, she said, would be a concern. As of about two weeks ago, nearly 80% of long-term care staff across the state were vaccinated, along with 93% of nursing home residents.

"We are at a tipping point in the crisis (so) that every team member, literally every single one, is crucial," she said. "And any loss of any team member can be devastating."

Eight Omaha and Lincoln health systems announced late last summer that they would require employees to be vaccinated. By late last year, more than 90% of their employees had gotten their shots. All eight granted exemptions to a small percentage of employees on medical or religious grounds.

In November, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and other state attorneys general filed a multistate lawsuit challenging the requirement, arguing that it put workers' jobs at risk and threatened to exacerbate a worker shortage.

Federal officials, however, have said the requirement for health care workers will protect patients and keep health care workers safe and healthy.

Nordquist said recently that some hospitals in Nebraska have 65% to 70% of workers vaccinated.

Hospital officials have done a good job of sharing science-based information with staff members since the requirement was announced, he said. Some have made gains since then.

Kyle Kellum, CEO of Cherry County Hospital in Valentine, said some staff members had gotten vaccinated in recent days.

He said he could have supported the mandate if it had given unvaccinated people the option of wearing masks or undergoing weekly testing instead of getting the shots. Many organizations allow workers to mask in lieu of getting flu shots. The lack of choice is a particular concern, he said, given that the vaccines are not stopping all infections.

"We feel very strongly that it's a personal health decision, particularly when it doesn't stop anyone from getting COVID," he said.

Health officials say, however, that the vaccines continue to reduce infections and provide significant protection against serious illness and death, particularly with boosters.

Kellum and Troy Bruntz, president and CEO of Community Hospital in McCook, both said they are concerned the mandate will cost them employees at a time when they already have lost people and have limited ability to replace them.

The mandate also means organizations have to track employees' vaccination status, which also applies to contractors and vendors who are on site on a regular basis.

Nordquist said there's no hard-and-fast line on which contractors and vendors are included in the mandate. But in general, vendors who make infrequent visits, such as a plumber called in for an emergency fix or an elevator inspector making an annual stop, don't need to be vaccinated. But contractors involved in ongoing construction projects do need the shots.

Nordquist said members of Nebraska's congressional delegation have spoken with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid officials at the association's request about clarifying whether contractors who aren't working near patients or staff could be exempted.

Bruntz said he has roughly 30 people working on various aspects of complying with the mandate. "I hate to say we don't have time for this right now," he said, "but we don't have time for this right now."

Not only is Bruntz concerned he could lose staff he won't be able to replace, he's also concerned the rule could make it difficult to hire contractors who can supply vaccinated workers to complete jobs. The McCook hospital is near the end of a three-year construction project.

"I'm totally for being vaccinated," he said. "I'm just a little concerned right now that this is not a good time for us to be spending this amount of resources."