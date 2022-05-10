 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Nebraska isn't seeing rise in COVID numbers reported elsewhere in US

  • 0

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska remained relatively flat last week, with little evidence that the newest variants are causing cases to spike significantly here.

Nebraska reported 816 new cases last week, virtually unchanged from the 808 cases the week before, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Nebraska cases generally have ranged between 300 and 900 since February, even as new variants have led to surging case numbers in numerous states across the country.

Wastewater sampling data for Douglas, Sarpy and Washington counties has been showing flat virus rates over that time. Case counts in Douglas and Lancaster Counties have ticked up slightly over the past several weeks. 

How the coming weeks and months will look likely will depend on how much immunity remains from a combination of vaccinations, booster shots and people infected by the winter omicron wave.

Last year, cases in Nebraska remained low over the summer but began to increase in September as the weather cooled, more people gathered indoors and schools reopened. 

People are also reading…

As of Sunday, the nation as a whole was averaging about 68,800 new cases a day on a seven-day average, up about 47% from two weeks ago. Hospitalizations nationally also are on the rise.

Hospitalizations in Nebraska, however, are mostly unchanged. An average of 55 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID-19 last week, up from 54 the week before. Hospitalizations stand at roughly 1/20th the levels seen during Nebraska’s pandemic peak.

Overall, Nebraska cases are up 16% in the past two weeks. Iowa’s cases have more than doubled in the past two weeks, the seventh highest increase among the states. 

Nebraska reported 19 more COVID deaths last week, bringing the number of confirmed or probable deaths to 4,216. The state has seen just under 481,000 confirmed cases over the pandemic.

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa COVID cases up 23% in past week

Iowa COVID cases up 23% in past week

The state averaged a little more than 300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases per day in the past week, a 23% increase over the previous week, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data released Wednesday.

US added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation

US added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation

America’s employers added 428,000 jobs in April, extending a streak of solid hiring that has defied punishing inflation, chronic supply shortages, the Russian war against Ukraine and much higher borrowing costs. Last month’s hiring kept the unemployment rate at 3.6%, just above the lowest level in a half-century. Employers have added at least 400,000 jobs for 12 straight months. Still, the job growth, along with steady wage gains, will help fuel consumer spending and likely keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise borrowing rates sharply to fight inflation. That would lead to increasingly heavy borrowing costs for consumers and businesses. Higher loan rates could also weigh down corporate profits.

Fed raises key rate by a half-point in bid to tame inflation

Fed raises key rate by a half-point in bid to tame inflation

The Federal Reserve intensified its fight against the worst inflation in 40 years by raising its benchmark interest rate by a half-percentage point — its most aggressive move since 2000 — and signaling further large rate hikes to come. The increase in the Fed’s key short-term rate raised it to a range of 0.75% to 1%, the highest point since the pandemic struck two years ago. The Fed also said it will start reducing its huge $9 trillion balance sheet, made up mainly of Treasury and mortgage bonds. Reducing those holdings will have the effect of further raising borrowing costs throughout the economy.

It’s Chief Justice Roberts' Court, but does he still lead?

It’s Chief Justice Roberts' Court, but does he still lead?

John Roberts is heading a Supreme Court in crisis. The chief justice has already ordered an investigation into the unprecedented leak this week of a draft of a major abortion opinion. What comes next could further test Roberts’ leadership of a court. The addition of three conservative justices during Donald Trump’s presidency means there are now five conservative justices to Roberts’ right who no longer need his vote, and perhaps his moderating influence, to prevail in a case. The abortion decision could be another example of that, with the court’s other conservatives prepared to go further than Roberts. He's said repeatedly that he prefers decisions where the court comes to a broad agreement on narrow grounds.

Watch Now: Related Video

Handheld mini drone captures perfect selfies and videos for your Snapchat app

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News