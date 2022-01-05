Nebraska lawmakers begin session with abortion, gun bills

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers kicked off a new session Wednesday with contentious abortion and gun-rights measures and an expected focus on how to spend more than $1 billion in pandemic relief aid that has left the state flush with money.

The 60-day short session will feature debates over taxes, prison policy, state spending and social issues. Lawmakers introduced 107 bills and two proposed constitutional amendments on their first day, foreshadowing a busy and likely heated session.

“We have a lot to do this year,” said Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers, of Lincoln.

Lawmakers will consider a “heartbeat bill” similar to laws in place in 15 other states, although courts have blocked such measures in all except for Texas and Oklahoma. The measure would bar anyone from performing an abortion if a fetal heartbeat can be detected. Current medical technology can sense flutters as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, when an embryo isn't yet considered a fetus by the medical profession and doesn't have a heart.

“Nebraska is a pro-life state,” said Republican Sen. Julie Slama, who introduced the measure with 20 cosponsors. Slama said the bill “is an absolute necessity to protect innocent life.”

Proponents in Nebraska and across the country hope for a legal challenge that will eventually reach the U.S. Supreme Court, where they see the court’s conservative majority ending the nationwide right to abortion that was established by its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

Another state lawmaker, Democratic Sen. Megan Hunt, introduced a competing bill that would allow health professionals such as advanced practice nurses, physician assistants and certified midwives to offer abortions in an effort to increase access statewide. The bill is likely a long shot in the Legislature, which has a long history of enacting tougher abortion restrictions.

Another measure by a conservative lawmaker would loosen gun restrictions in Nebraska, allowing residents to carry a concealed handgun without meeting the current requirements of a background check, a $100 fee and an eight to 16-hour class on gun safety. All of Nebraska's neighbors except for Colorado have adopted similar “constitutional carry” laws.

Similar bills have stalled in the past, but Sen. Tom Brewer said he has worked the last few months with law enforcement groups to try to address some of their concerns. He said the proposal could still be a heavy lift, but he has designated it as his “priority bill" for the year, increasing the odds that lawmakers will debate it.

“I think we're in a pretty good place," he said. “There are a lot of players that have tried to come together to make a bill that is reasonable."

Lawmakers are expected to spend a good amount of time deciding how to spend $1.04 billion in pandemic assistance money from the federal government. Republican Sen. John Stinner, chairman of the Appropriations Committee, said some lawmakers want to use the money for mental health services, economic development and workforce needs to address Nebraska's severe labor shortage.

The session will also coincide with more than a half dozen political campaigns of senators who are seeking a different office.

State Sen. Carol Blood, a Democrat, and Sen. Brett Lindstrom, a Republican, are running for governor. Sen. Tony Vargas, of Omaha, is running as a Democrat for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District, and Democratic Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks is vying for the 1st District.

Meanwhile, Hilgers, a Republican, has announced plans to run for attorney general, while Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln is running for Lancaster County Clerk and Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln hopes to become Lancaster County Attorney. Both Hansen and Morefeld are Democrats.

Sen. Matt Williams, of Gothenburg, is running for University of Nebraska Regent.

