Nebraska nurses exhausted and frustrated with unvaccinated COVID patients

“These people are dying. I’m holding them in their last breath,” Wolverton said.

She and others said they are dismayed and discouraged that people don’t believe the medical experts. People are dying needlessly, they said.

Elliot, 50, said that when she first became a nurse, “if your doctor told you to do something, you did it.”

Now, she said, many people believe “these doctors don’t know what they’re talking about.”

Those interviewed said it doesn’t do any good to argue with those who reject vaccinations. Instead, they try to relate what they know and where to look for reliable information. The vast majority of those in the hospital, they said, express regret that they didn’t get vaccinated.

“What we don’t want them to feel is any sort of shame,” said Jones, the infectious disease physician. “We want them to share their story, to get the vaccine, and urge others to get the vaccine.”

But she admitted that it’s getting harder to push back because “you’re just fatigued, it’s hard to rally the troops.”