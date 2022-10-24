Nebraska official: Federal recommendation doesn't mean COVID vaccine required for school

A recommendation by a federal advisory panel that the COVID-19 vaccine be included in next year’s list of recommended vaccines for kids does not mean children would have to get the shots to attend school, Nebraska’s chief medical officer said.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices voted Thursday to recommend that the vaccines be included in the 2023 immunization schedule and in the Vaccines for Children program, a program that provides vaccines at no cost to children who might not otherwise be vaccinated.

Dr. Gary Anthone said in a statement issued Thursday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services that the CDC still must approve both recommendations, which it has not yet done.

Even if the agency approves the recommendations, Nebraska will not require a child to get vaccinated for COVID-19 to attend school, he said.

“The State of Nebraska establishes vaccine requirements, not ACIP or CDC,” Anthone said in the statement.

The CDC, too, clarified in a statement Thursday that the agency “only makes recommendations for use of vaccines, while school-entry vaccination requirements are determined by state or local jurisdictions.”

A spokesman for the Nebraska health agency said staff there had received some calls from concerned parents regarding the recommendation.

On Tuesday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson erroneously claimed on Twitter that the CDC was set to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for children.

If the CDC adopts the advisory committee’s recommendations, Anthone said, it would put the COVID-19 vaccine in the same category as flu shots and HPV vaccines. Those vaccines are recommended for kids but are not required by many schools.

“I encourage parents to consult with their child’s physician regarding the benefits of receiving the vaccine as they make their own decisions,” Anthone said.

This report contains material from the Associated Press.