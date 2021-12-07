Nebraska ranks 13th in new COVID cases; hospitalizations are highest in almost a year

Nebraska continued to rank among the nation's hot spots for COVID last week, with cases and hospitalizations both rising again.
Nebraska continued to rank among the nation’s hot spots for COVID-19 last week, with cases and hospitalizations both rising again.
Meanwhile, a new pandemic player — the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 — appeared on the scene.
Six cases involving the variant were identified late last week in southeast Nebraska, in a resident who had returned from Nigeria and in five members of the person’s household.
COVID-19 cases caused by omicron had been reported in at least 17 states by Monday. But the delta variant remains responsible for more than 99% of cases in the United States.
Nebraska reported 6,871 new cases of COVID-19 in the week ending Thursday, according to a World-Herald analysis of data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was up from 5,628 the previous week.
Hundreds of the new cases likely occurred during the previous week and were reported late because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Overall, Nebraska’s case count appears to be holding steady at a little more than 6,000 a week.
That is enough to give the state the nation’s 13th-highest per capita case rate. Nine of the 10 states with the highest rates are in the North and Northeast, places where cooler weather is sending people indoors. New Hampshire, Minnesota and Michigan have the highest rates. Vermont, which for the entire pandemic has the second-lowest per capita case rate, had the nation’s fourth-highest rate last week.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continued their steady six-week climb. An average of 533 people were hospitalized with COVID in Nebraska on any given day last week. That was up 7% from the previous week, with 65 new patients being admitted every day. By Sunday, 574 people were hospitalized with COVID. That was the highest number since just before Christmas 2020.
The state total includes 292 patients in the Omaha metro area, including 108 receiving intensive care.
Critical care doctors who work in Omaha joined state health officials last week in pleading with Nebraskans to get vaccinated and seek booster shots, along with wearing masks in public indoor spaces and avoiding crowded places. They said they wanted to ensure that hospital beds were available for those who need them.
These days, getting a bed often requires a wait.
Dr. Cary Ward, chief medical officer for CHI Health, said Friday that every intensive care bed in the health system’s 14 Nebraska and southwest Iowa hospitals typically is full at any given time.
ICU beds open during the day, he said. But they’re immediately taken by transfers from other hospitals or patients coming from the emergency room. Not all, of course, are COVID-19 patients.
“You will likely have a much longer wait than usual if you go to any of the state’s emergency rooms,” Ward said. Patients may also face waits to get beds on regular hospital floors.
The vaccines, meanwhile, continue to keep people out of hospitals. Since late October, people who are not fully vaccinated have been 10 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to state health officials.
Ward urged people who have taken a stance against vaccination to reconsider. More and more data support the fact that the vaccines are safe and effective.
“It is OK to change your camp, it’s OK to change your team,” he said. “People seriously need to reevaluate their reasons for not choosing to get the vaccine.”
Meanwhile, health officials worldwide are awaiting additional research to answer questions about how transmissible omicron will prove to be, as well as how likely it is to cause severe illness and to evade immunity from vaccines or prior infections.
So far, data indicate that the variant is spreading rapidly in South Africa.
Dr. James Lawler, a co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security, said in a video briefing last week that Nebraska doesn’t need any additional stress on its hospitals.
“We’re not in a good place … to be absorbing a new, more transmissible and potentially dangerous variant,” he said.
Nebraska recorded 34 additional coronavirus-related deaths last week, bringing the pandemic total to 3,180, according to the CDC. The state had recorded a total of 316,013 cases as of Sunday,
according to the state’s hospital capacity dashboard.
Statewide, 87,000 doses of vaccine were administered last week, including 56,000 booster shots. Some 71% of Nebraska adults are fully vaccinated, which ranks 24th among states.
The state ranks higher when it comes to getting boosters into residents. Almost one in three fully vaccinated adults has received a booster shot, the 11th-best rate in the nation. The state also has the eighth-best rate for the percentage of fully vaccinated people 65 and older who have been boosted.
Some 17% of Nebraska children ages 5 to 11 now have at least one dose of vaccine.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Nebraska
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Nebraska
As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Nov. 30 had reached
778,667 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.4 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in areas with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100k residents within the past week as of Nov. 29, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100k served as a tiebreaker Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Dawson County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 246 (58 new cases, -2% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,292 (4,080 total cases)
--- 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (33 total deaths)
--- 14.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (10,232 fully vaccinated)
--- 24.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Kimball County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 248 (9 new cases, -36% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,997 (581 total cases)
--- 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 110 (4 total deaths)
--- 32.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.8% (1,190 fully vaccinated)
--- 42.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Keith County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 249 (20 new cases, -46% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,356 (1,073 total cases)
--- 16.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (11 total deaths)
--- 16.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.0% (2,730 fully vaccinated)
--- 40.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Hall County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 262 (161 new cases, +3% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,381 (10,664 total cases)
--- 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (109 total deaths)
--- 9.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (26,515 fully vaccinated)
--- 24.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Brad Mellema // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Washington County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 265 (55 new cases, -2% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,690 (3,045 total cases)
--- 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (29 total deaths)
--- 14.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (10,574 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Frontier County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 266 (7 new cases, +40% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,607 (410 total cases)
--- 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 76 (2 total deaths)
--- 53.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.0% (656 fully vaccinated)
--- 56.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Burt County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 279 (18 new cases, +38% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,888 (897 total cases)
--- 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (13 total deaths)
--- 23.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (3,464 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Nemaha County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 287 (20 new cases, -23% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,601 (1,018 total cases)
--- 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (16 total deaths)
--- 40.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (3,198 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.8% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Butler County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 287 (23 new cases, -15% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,018 (1,284 total cases)
--- 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (11 total deaths)
--- 16.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (3,752 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.2% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ali Eminov // Flickr
#41. Sarpy County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 289 (541 new cases, -10% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,429 (30,754 total cases)
--- 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (174 total deaths)
--- 42.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (107,539 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.3% higher vaccination rate than Nebraska
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Hamilton County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 290 (27 new cases, -45% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,562 (1,451 total cases)
--- 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (19 total deaths)
--- 25.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.7% (3,890 fully vaccinated)
--- 27.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Howard County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 295 (19 new cases, +27% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,335 (795 total cases)
--- 22.5% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (14 total deaths)
--- 33.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.5% (2,546 fully vaccinated)
--- 30.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Franklin County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 302 (9 new cases, +800% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,413 (340 total cases)
--- 28.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (7 total deaths)
--- 44.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.3% (1,081 fully vaccinated)
--- 36.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Lincoln County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 309 (108 new cases, -35% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,922 (5,908 total cases)
--- 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (81 total deaths)
--- 42.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.5% (10,294 fully vaccinated)
--- 48.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Saunders County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 311 (67 new cases, -1% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,211 (3,498 total cases)
--- 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 107 (23 total deaths)
--- 34.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (10,274 fully vaccinated)
--- 16.8% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Adams County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 312 (98 new cases, -36% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,122 (4,429 total cases)
--- 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (55 total deaths)
--- 7.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.7% (12,135 fully vaccinated)
--- 32.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Pixabay
#34. Webster County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 315 (11 new cases, -15% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,257 (532 total cases)
--- 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (9 total deaths)
--- 58.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.0% (1,255 fully vaccinated)
--- 37.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Jefferson County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 326 (23 new cases, -8% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,156 (927 total cases)
--- 17.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 28 (2 total deaths)
--- 82.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (3,598 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Greeley County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 340 (8 new cases, +167% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,606 (297 total cases)
--- 20.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 85 (2 total deaths)
--- 47.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.6% (886 fully vaccinated)
--- 34.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Thayer County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 340 (17 new cases, +112% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,111 (756 total cases)
--- 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (8 total deaths)
--- 1.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.1% (2,205 fully vaccinated)
--- 22.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Furnas County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 342 (16 new cases, -30% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,446 (769 total cases)
--- 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 107 (5 total deaths)
--- 34.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.4% (1,889 fully vaccinated)
--- 29.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Dundy County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 354 (6 new cases, +200% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,475 (262 total cases)
--- 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (5 total deaths)
--- 81.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.8% (572 fully vaccinated)
--- 40.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Otoe County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 356 (57 new cases, +33% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,833 (2,215 total cases)
--- 13.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 100 (16 total deaths)
--- 38.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (8,187 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Workman // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Knox County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 360 (30 new cases, -12% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,318 (1,193 total cases)
--- 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 144 (12 total deaths)
--- 11.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (3,811 fully vaccinated)
--- 20.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Custer County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 362 (39 new cases, -47% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,919 (1,500 total cases)
--- 12.6% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (23 total deaths)
--- 30.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.6% (3,839 fully vaccinated)
--- 37.8% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Polk County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 364 (19 new cases, +280% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,094 (839 total cases)
--- 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (11 total deaths)
--- 29.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (2,008 fully vaccinated)
--- 32.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Colfax County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 374 (40 new cases, -5% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,069 (1,935 total cases)
--- 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (23 total deaths)
--- 31.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.5% (4,447 fully vaccinated)
--- 27.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Kearney County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 385 (25 new cases, +127% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,072 (914 total cases)
--- 11.6% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 92 (6 total deaths)
--- 43.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (2,827 fully vaccinated)
--- 24.0% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Buffalo County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 385 (191 new cases, -9% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,984 (8,434 total cases)
--- 6.7% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (67 total deaths)
--- 17.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.2% (18,495 fully vaccinated)
--- 35.0% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Jasperdo // Flickr
#21. Clay County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 387 (24 new cases, -38% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,750 (1,039 total cases)
--- 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (14 total deaths)
--- 38.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (2,419 fully vaccinated)
--- 31.8% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Dodge County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 388 (142 new cases, -18% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,321 (6,699 total cases)
--- 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (73 total deaths)
--- 22.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (17,715 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Holt County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 407 (41 new cases, -5% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,205 (1,430 total cases)
--- 10.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (16 total deaths)
--- 2.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (3,926 fully vaccinated)
--- 31.8% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Thomas County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 416 (3 new cases, +200% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,834 (71 total cases)
--- 38.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (1 total deaths)
--- 14.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.5% (170 fully vaccinated)
--- 58.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
marekuliasz // Shutterstock
#17. Madison County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 422 (148 new cases, -35% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,642 (6,543 total cases)
--- 17.1% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 142 (50 total deaths)
--- 12.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (14,744 fully vaccinated)
--- 26.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Hayes County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 434 (4 new cases, +100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,328 (86 total cases)
--- 41.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)
--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.7% (209 fully vaccinated)
--- 60.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Red Willow County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 485 (52 new cases, -20% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,906 (1,813 total cases)
--- 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 149 (16 total deaths)
--- 8.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.1% (3,662 fully vaccinated)
--- 40.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Pierce County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 490 (35 new cases, +6% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,829 (917 total cases)
--- 19.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (20 total deaths)
--- 71.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.0% (2,502 fully vaccinated)
--- 38.8% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Morrill County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 495 (23 new cases, -42% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,798 (919 total cases)
--- 24.4% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (12 total deaths)
--- 58.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.3% (1,499 fully vaccinated)
--- 43.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Richardson County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 509 (40 new cases, +14% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,325 (1,048 total cases)
--- 16.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 242 (19 total deaths)
--- 48.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (3,738 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.0% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Phelps County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 509 (46 new cases, -27% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,611 (1,591 total cases)
--- 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (10 total deaths)
--- 31.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.0% (3,254 fully vaccinated)
--- 37.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Wheeler County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 511 (4 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,217 (80 total cases)
--- 35.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)
--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.2% (229 fully vaccinated)
--- 49.0% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Banner County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 537 (4 new cases, +33% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,396 (70 total cases)
--- 41.0% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (2 total deaths)
--- 64.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.5% (212 fully vaccinated)
--- 50.2% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Valley County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 553 (23 new cases, +92% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,795 (532 total cases)
--- 19.6% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 120 (5 total deaths)
--- 26.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.4% (1,266 fully vaccinated)
--- 46.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Cuming County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 554 (49 new cases, +96% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,634 (1,383 total cases)
--- 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (14 total deaths)
--- 3.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (4,288 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.2% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Hooker County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 587 (4 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,490 (92 total cases)
--- 15.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 440 (3 total deaths)
--- 169.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.4% (269 fully vaccinated)
--- 31.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#5. McPherson County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 607 (3 new cases, +200% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,931 (54 total cases)
--- 31.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (1 total deaths)
--- 23.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 13.2% (65 fully vaccinated)
--- 76.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Sherman County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 633 (19 new cases, +73% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,062 (422 total cases)
--- 11.7% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (4 total deaths)
--- 18.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.5% (1,126 fully vaccinated)
--- 34.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Garfield County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 660 (13 new cases, +30% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,881 (293 total cases)
--- 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 102 (2 total deaths)
--- 37.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.7% (546 fully vaccinated)
--- 51.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Logan County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 668 (5 new cases, +67% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,305 (107 total cases)
--- 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)
--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 20.1% (150 fully vaccinated)
--- 64.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Hitchcock County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 869 (24 new cases, +41% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,098 (417 total cases)
--- 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (5 total deaths)
--- 11.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.4% (867 fully vaccinated)
--- 45.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.