Nebraska reports 1st ticks to test positive for bacteria that causes Lyme disease

OMAHA — Ticks found in Nebraska tested positive for the bacteria that causes Lyme disease, marking the first time the bacteria has been found in the state's black-legged tick populations.

Testing was conducted after the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department determined that two cases of Lyme disease were contracted within its jurisdiction. Both patients reported likely exposure around the same time at sites near each other in Thurston County.

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Winnebago Public Health Department conducted an investigation at the suspected exposure sites.

Ticks were submitted to Creighton University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Test results came back positive for the bacteria that causes Lyme disease.

In addition to the first detection of the bacteria causing the disease in black-legged ticks, it's also the first definitive evidence of Lyme disease cases acquired in the state, the Department of Health and Human Services said Friday.

Thurston County is now the fourth known county to have established black-legged tick populations. Douglas, Sarpy and Saunders counties identified populations in 2019.

It's no reason to panic, but it is a good reminder to try to prevent tick bites, said Jeff Hamik, vector-borne disease epidemiologist with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Prevention is key to avoiding Lyme disease and other illnesses that ticks can carry and spread, including Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever.

Tick bites can be prevented by using insect repellant, covering exposed skin and by treating clothing and gear with special spray.

Hamik advises doing frequent tick checks while outdoors and after going inside. Showering can wash away any ticks that have yet to attach. The earlier a tick is removed, Hamik said, the better.

"It helps remind people that ticks are present in the environment," Hamik said. "We want people to enjoy the outdoors. But while they're out there, there are ticks and mosquitoes that may be present in those same environments. Take precautions to avoid those tick and mosquito bites."

The Department of Health and Human Services will continue to work with other public health partners to monitor the black-legged tick population, as well as other types of ticks.

Although tick activity is slowing because of colder weather, black-legged ticks can be active year-round.

Ticks typically are found near the ground in brushy or wooded areas. They cannot jump or fly. Instead, they climb grasses or shrubs and wait for you to brush against them. They hang onto the person or animal with small claws before finding a spot to attach.

If you find an attached tick:

* Use fine-tipped tweezers to remove the tick as soon as you notice it. Grasp it as close to the skin as possible and pull straight out.

* After removing the tick, clean the bite area and hands thoroughly with rubbing alcohol or soap and water.

* Avoid using nail polish, petroleum jelly or heat to make the tick detach. Those methods are not effective and could increase risk of disease transmission.

* Watch for signs of illness such as rash or fever in days following the bite. See a health care provider if symptoms develop.

