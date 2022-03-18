 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska sees more flu cases and flu-related deaths

Nebraska is seeing more cases of influenza, state health officials said Thursday.

In addition to the increase in cases, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said more kids have been missing school and more people have been hospitalized. A total of 13 Nebraskans have died from influenza-associated illness so far this season, officials said.

Health officials reminded Nebraskans that the flu vaccine is the best protection against flu-related illnesses.

COLD vs. FLU

“The good news of declining COVID-19 cases is giving us some much-needed optimism,” Dr. Matthew Donahue, the state epidemiologist, said in a statement. “As influenza cases increase, it is important for Nebraskans to consider proven tools, like the flu vaccine and flu antivirals, to keep themselves and their families safe from sickness, hospitalizations and death."

Officials said people should wash their hands often with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand cleaner. They should stay home when they're sick.

