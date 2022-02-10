Nebraska vaccine mandate exemption bill advances despite complaints it does too much, too little

Nebraska lawmakers advanced a bill Wednesday that would allow employees to claim health or religious exemptions from getting employer-mandated COVID-19 vaccines.

An amended version of LB906, introduced by Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, cleared the first of three rounds of debate on a 33-0 vote.

Hansen said he introduced the measure out of concern about Nebraskans being force to choose between their jobs and the COVID-19 vaccine. He said individuals have the right to make decisions that affect their future and employers should recognize that right.

He said he worked with a number of interested parties, including business and health care groups, to find a compromise. He settled on a version that mirrors federal guidelines for vaccine exemptions.

"We had to run a very fine line to make this work for all," Hansen said.

However, some senators raised concerns that the bill didn't go far enough to protect employees who object to COVID-19 vaccinations, while others said it went too far in catering to such employees.

Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte called the bill "anti-science" for not taking into account immunity gained from COVID-19 infections. He also argued that requiring unvaccinated people to mask and get tested amounted to discrimination.

Another critic, Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson, said he supported the bill's concept but wished it would do more, including protecting college students.

"I was hoping it would be a little bit, not as watered down," he said.

On the other side, Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha criticized the bill for getting the government involved in relations between employer and employee. She said vaccination is a choice and that people who don't want to get vaccinated can find other jobs.

"What about the right to work in a safe environment?" she asked.

Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha, whose father died of COVID-19, said it was difficult to listen to people objecting to vaccines that could prevent severe illness.

"I wish to God my dad were alive and he could get a vaccination," he said.

As introduced, LB906 would have allowed employees to be exempted from a workplace vaccine mandate by filling out a state-produced form and declaring that they were refusing the vaccine because of their “strong moral, ethical or philosophical belief or conviction.”

The amended version would apply only to the COVID-19 vaccine, not all vaccine mandates. It would provide for medical exemptions, with a written statement from a doctor or other health care provider.

It also would require that employers provide exemptions to people who declare on a state form that the vaccine conflicts with their “sincerely held religious belief, practice or observance.”

Employers could require unvaccinated workers to be tested regularly and to wear masks or other protective equipment.

The bill also would make clear that the proposed Nebraska exemptions would not conflict with federal requirements for hospitals and other entities covered by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services standards.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a federal vaccine mandate for health care providers that participate in the federal Medicare or Medicaid programs. Nebraska was one of two dozen states that challenged the mandate, which effectively delayed the enforcement date, the Associated Press reported. The deadline to receive the first dose of the vaccine in those states is Monday.