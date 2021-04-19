Nebraskans find that practical steps may minimize side effects from vaccine

Any effects from the shots, however, should resolve within a day or two. If people experience unusual symptoms, said Dr. David Quimby, an infectious diseases physician with CHI Health, they should contact their health care provider.

While there’s not much scientifically proven guidance for minimizing common side effects from the vaccines or for maximizing your immune response, some practical advice is available. You’ve probably already heard it from your mother, and it applies to maintaining good health in general: get good rest, eat well and stay well-hydrated.

A few other practical steps people can take that may help minimize discomfort:

Take acetaminophen or ibuprofen

If you’re not otherwise medically prohibited, you can take these drugs in moderation to relieve discomfort.

Should you front-load them to head off a reaction or wait until you feel the effects?

Methodist’s Kotula said the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend against taking pain and fever relievers before the shots. “There are no studies to support it, but that’s what they say,” he said.