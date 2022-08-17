Nebraska's COVID case numbers drop

Both new cases of COVID-19 and COVID-related hospitalizations dipped in Nebraska last week, mirroring a downturn nationally.
The weekly case count for the week ending Friday came in at 2,907, well below last week's 3,726 new cases, according to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
The official tally remained close to the roughly 3,000- to 4,000-cases-a-week range, where it has been for 10 straight weeks.
The average number of Nebraskans hospitalized with COVID-19 last week stood at 196, down from 206 the week before.
Nationally, cases and hospitalizations also are trending downward. Nebraska's per-capita case rate is about one-third below the U.S. rate.
But the official case counts are widely acknowledged to be undercounts, with many people now either not testing or relying on at-home tests that aren't included in official counts.
And the U.S. still is recording an average of more than 100,000 cases of the virus and nearly 500 deaths a day. Fueling the continued cases is the highly contagious BA.5 variant. As of Saturday, the variant accounted for an estimated 88% of cases in the nation. In Nebraska, the variant made up 73% of positive samples for which genomic sequences were completed as of Aug. 6.
Health officials have warned that the start of school likely will accelerate case counts. While many schools have improved ventilation, masks no longer are being required.
Meanwhile, the CDC last week further eased its COVID guidelines, noting that the nation is "in a stronger place" with more tools — vaccination, boosters and treatments — to prevent people from developing serious illness.
The new guidelines emphasize the goal of preventing severe illness rather than stopping transmission. Officials noted that while the virus continues to circulate globally, high levels of vaccine- and infection-induced immunity and the availability of treatments and prevention tools have substantially reduced the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death.
Instead of automatically quarantining, people who are exposed to COVID-19 should wear a high-quality mask for 10 days and test on day 5. Those who test positive for the virus should stay home for at least five days and isolate from others. But people who have tested positive can end isolation — without a test — if they're fever-free without medication for 24 hours, have improved symptoms or never had symptoms.
The agency also notes that people can reduce their risk of contracting COVID by avoiding crowded places and weighing their risk in particular settings, including checking CDC community levels in the area.
At the high level, the agency recommends that all people wear a well-fitting, high-quality mask in public indoor spaces. At the medium level, mask-wearing is recommended for people at high risk of becoming seriously ill if they catch the virus.
Nebraska last week reported 24 additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed or probable deaths to 4,394. More than 522,000 cases have been reported in the state.
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Nebraska
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the
end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
The United States as of Jul. 1 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 87.6 million COVID-19 cases, according to
Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.9% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 47.8% of vaccinated people have received booster doses. Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jun. 30, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.
#50. Perkins County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (1,197 fully vaccinated)
--- 35.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (11 total deaths)
--- 68.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,990 (549 total cases)
--- 29.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#49. Cedar County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.8% (3,514 fully vaccinated)
--- 35.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 167 (14 total deaths)
--- 26.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,507 (1,555 total cases)
--- 31.0% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#48. Polk County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (2,197 fully vaccinated)
--- 34.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (12 total deaths)
--- 1.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,806 (1,241 total cases)
--- 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#47. Clay County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (2,616 fully vaccinated)
--- 34.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (25 total deaths)
--- 78.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,729 (1,596 total cases)
--- 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#46. Wayne County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (3,957 fully vaccinated)
--- 34.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (11 total deaths)
--- 48.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,661 (1,939 total cases)
--- 23.0% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#45. Scotts Bluff County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (15,088 fully vaccinated)
--- 34.2% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (81 total deaths)
--- 0.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,297 (10,079 total cases)
--- 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#44. Adams County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (13,405 fully vaccinated)
--- 33.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (73 total deaths)
--- 3.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,453 (7,042 total cases)
--- 16.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#43. Buffalo County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (21,187 fully vaccinated)
--- 33.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (99 total deaths)
--- 11.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,042 (12,932 total cases)
--- 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#42. Hooker County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.8% (292 fully vaccinated)
--- 33.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 733 (5 total deaths)
--- 224.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,155 (117 total cases)
--- 36.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#41. Howard County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.8% (2,759 fully vaccinated)
--- 33.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (16 total deaths)
--- 9.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,302 (1,244 total cases)
--- 28.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#40. Holt County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (4,367 fully vaccinated)
--- 32.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (20 total deaths)
--- 11.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,887 (2,304 total cases)
--- 14.7% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#39. Cheyenne County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (3,873 fully vaccinated)
--- 32.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (24 total deaths)
--- 19.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,254 (2,161 total cases)
--- 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#38. Pawnee County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (1,149 fully vaccinated)
--- 31.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 77 (2 total deaths)
--- 65.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,681 (462 total cases)
--- 34.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#37. Merrick County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (3,436 fully vaccinated)
--- 31.2% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (17 total deaths)
--- 3.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,688 (1,837 total cases)
--- 11.7% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#36. Dixon County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (2,508 fully vaccinated)
--- 30.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (11 total deaths)
--- 13.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,427 (1,264 total cases)
--- 16.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#35. Furnas County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (2,117 fully vaccinated)
--- 29.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (7 total deaths)
--- 33.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,470 (1,191 total cases)
--- 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#34. Garden County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (840 fully vaccinated)
--- 29.0% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)
--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,829 (401 total cases)
--- 18.6% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#33. Gage County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (9,904 fully vaccinated)
--- 28.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (44 total deaths)
--- 9.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,362 (3,735 total cases)
--- 35.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#32. Madison County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (16,409 fully vaccinated)
--- 27.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (69 total deaths)
--- 12.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,263 (10,271 total cases)
--- 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#31. Hamilton County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (4,388 fully vaccinated)
--- 26.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (26 total deaths)
--- 23.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,716 (2,491 total cases)
--- 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#30. Kearney County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (3,099 fully vaccinated)
--- 25.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (9 total deaths)
--- 38.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,923 (1,294 total cases)
--- 25.7% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#29. Platte County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (15,992 fully vaccinated)
--- 25.8% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (74 total deaths)
--- 2.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,368 (9,160 total cases)
--- 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#28. Thayer County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (2,416 fully vaccinated)
--- 25.0% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (8 total deaths)
--- 29.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,466 (1,174 total cases)
--- 12.5% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#27. Colfax County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (5,195 fully vaccinated)
--- 24.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (28 total deaths)
--- 15.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,913 (2,775 total cases)
--- 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#26. Boone County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (2,583 fully vaccinated)
--- 22.8% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (5 total deaths)
--- 57.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,668 (1,125 total cases)
--- 19.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#25. Dawson County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (11,818 fully vaccinated)
--- 22.2% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (40 total deaths)
--- 24.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,416 (5,525 total cases)
--- 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#24. Knox County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (4,196 fully vaccinated)
--- 21.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 132 (11 total deaths)
--- 41.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,859 (1,738 total cases)
--- 22.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#23. Nuckolls County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (2,095 fully vaccinated)
--- 21.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (13 total deaths)
--- 38.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,518 (1,017 total cases)
--- 8.6% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#22. Seward County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (8,761 fully vaccinated)
--- 21.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (43 total deaths)
--- 10.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,348 (3,517 total cases)
--- 24.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#21. Nemaha County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (3,547 fully vaccinated)
--- 21.0% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (20 total deaths)
--- 27.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,611 (1,437 total cases)
--- 23.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#20. Hall County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (31,485 fully vaccinated)
--- 20.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (147 total deaths)
--- 6.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,504 (17,488 total cases)
--- 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#19. Butler County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (4,155 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (18 total deaths)
--- 0.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,699 (2,060 total cases)
--- 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#18. Fillmore County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (2,890 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (12 total deaths)
--- 2.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,062 (1,205 total cases)
--- 17.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#17. York County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (7,234 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 154 (21 total deaths)
--- 31.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,982 (4,238 total cases)
--- 15.5% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#16. Richardson County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (4,173 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (23 total deaths)
--- 29.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,035 (1,969 total cases)
--- 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#15. Saunders County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (11,501 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.2% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (30 total deaths)
--- 38.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,321 (5,248 total cases)
--- 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#14. Cuming County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (4,755 fully vaccinated)
--- 16.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 147 (13 total deaths)
--- 35.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,354 (1,889 total cases)
--- 20.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#13. Saline County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (7,661 fully vaccinated)
--- 16.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 84 (12 total deaths)
--- 62.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,875 (3,965 total cases)
--- 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#12. Dodge County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (20,043 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (111 total deaths)
--- 34.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,326 (10,723 total cases)
--- 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#11. Johnson County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (2,798 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (9 total deaths)
--- 21.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,551 (890 total cases)
--- 34.6% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#10. Jefferson County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (3,947 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.0% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 99 (7 total deaths)
--- 56.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,010 (1,269 total cases)
--- 32.9% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#9. Washington County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (11,808 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (45 total deaths)
--- 4.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,764 (4,926 total cases)
--- 11.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#8. Otoe County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (9,135 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (21 total deaths)
--- 42.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,477 (3,599 total cases)
--- 16.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#7. Burt County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (3,840 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (17 total deaths)
--- 16.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,520 (1,390 total cases)
--- 19.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#6. Cass County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.8% (16,474 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 152 (40 total deaths)
--- 32.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,027 (6,569 total cases)
--- 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#5. Dakota County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.0% (13,223 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.5% higher vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (72 total deaths)
--- 59.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,168 (7,243 total cases)
--- 34.8% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#4. Sarpy County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.1% (125,526 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.2% higher vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (262 total deaths)
--- 38.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,714 (53,752 total cases)
--- 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#3. Lancaster County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.6% (215,567 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.0% higher vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (297 total deaths)
--- 58.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,833 (85,620 total cases)
--- 0.0% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#2. Douglas County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.9% (387,805 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.4% higher vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (1,051 total deaths)
--- 18.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,532 (163,012 total cases)
--- 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
#1. Thurston County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.2% (5,723 fully vaccinated)
--- 23.0% higher vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (22 total deaths)
--- 35.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,429 (1,837 total cases)
--- 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
