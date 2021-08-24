Nebraska's COVID cases up for 9th straight week; Ricketts' focus remains hospital capacity

Dr. Cary Ward, chief medical officer for CHI Health, said the health system is not seeing a rapid rise in hospitalizations as it did in the previous peak. In fact, COVID-19 patient numbers recently have stabilized, even decreasing in some facilities.

However, the health system currently has more than 100 COVID-19 patients across its 14 hospitals. “It is a significant burden for us,” he said, “and in many ways it’s more of a burden now because our hospitals are full of other patients.”

The state also recorded 11 additional COVID-related deaths last week, pushing the pandemic total over 2,300.

Nebraska did hit several vaccination milestones last week. The state reached President Joe Biden’s goal of getting at least one shot into 70% of its adult population, albeit nearly two months after the president’s July Fourth goal.

The state was the 24th to reach the mark. Hawaii now leads the nation on that metric at 87%. Nebraska also surpassed 2 million total vaccine doses administered.