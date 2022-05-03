 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Nebraska's COVID cases up slightly, but growth has slowed

  • Updated
  • 0

OMAHA -- Last week, for the third week in a row, Nebraska's COVID-19 cases inched up. But the pace of growth slowed, and it's unclear how serious the latest virus wave will become.

Nebraska reported 808 new virus cases, up from 701 and 436 the two previous weeks. The latest Lancaster County dashboard reports 166 cases in the week ending April 30, up from 104 the previous week.

Nebraska’s 85% case growth in the past two weeks is the nation’s 12th-highest. Still, per-capita virus levels remain relatively low: 11th-lowest among the states and less than half the U.S. rate, according to a World-Herald analysis of federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Nationally, cases increased last week in 42 states.  

The CDC reported that the nation's seven-day average of new cases as of Wednesday had increased by 25.2% over the preceding seven-day period, driven by several newer versions of the omicron variant. The seven-day average of people hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by 18.5%. 

People are also reading…

Health officials have noted that the number of cases being officially reported is an undercount, given that more people are relying on at-home tests. Those results often aren't reported to health agencies. 

Whether this more modest increase will become a bigger surge, however, is not yet known. The CDC last week reported that the record number of infections during the omicron wave bolstered immunity within the population.

Between December 2021 and February 2022, the estimated percentage of the U.S. population with infection-induced antibodies increased from 34% to 58% across all age groups. The largest increases were in children and adolescents.

In Nebraska, omicron infected 120,000 people over a seven-week period from December to February — one-fourth of all Nebraskans who have contracted COVID during the two-year pandemic.

Still, health officials continue to encourage people to get up to date on vaccines. For healthy people age 12 and older, that's two shots of an mRNA vaccine plus a booster. People with compromised immune systems and those 50 and older are eligible for a fourth shot. 

Meanwhile, health officials internationally are watching two newer omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, that have taken hold in South Africa, which is entering its winter season. BA.4 and BA.5 also have been detected in the U.S., according to the CDC, although BA.2 remains the dominant subvariant.

The monitoring of COVID-19 levels in wastewater in Douglas and Lancaster counties has been showing slightly rising virus levels. But levels have been relatively flat for the past three months.

And hospitalizations actually still are trending downward. An average of 54 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID last week, down from 57 the previous week.

That’s even as Nebraskans largely return to normal life, gathering in large groups at sporting events, performance venues and events such as this past weekend’s Berkshire Hathaway meeting at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Nebraska reported no new COVID deaths to the CDC last week, so the number of confirmed or probable deaths for the pandemic remained at 4,197. The state has recorded just under 480,000 total cases.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Drop in US GDP challenges Biden's pitch to voters

Drop in US GDP challenges Biden's pitch to voters

The latest report on gross domestic product is complicating President Joe Biden’s pitch that the U.S. economy is strong. It shows that the economy shrank at a 1.4% annualized rate during the first three months of this year. Biden says the drop reflects technical quirks such as businesses adding less to their inventories, while Republicans have a direct line of attack to say the problem is rooted in inflation at a 40-year high. The risk for Biden is now a muddled message going into the midterm elections at a time when voters are focused on the economy.

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents' dinner

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents' dinner

President Joe Biden took the White House press corps' annual gala as an opportunity to make light of the criticism he has faced in his 15 months in office. He also aimed a few barbs at his predecessor and the Republican Party. The White House Correspondents' Association dinner Saturday night ended a two-year pandemic-related hiatus even as the threat of COVID-19 loomed. Biden cracked, “Just imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year. Now that would really have been a real coup.” Biden also said he was happy to be with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than he has.

Beijing enforces lockdowns, expands COVID-19 mass testing

Beijing enforces lockdowns, expands COVID-19 mass testing

Police and new fencing are restricting who can leave a locked-down area in Beijing, where authorities are trying to prevent a major COVID-19 outbreak. People lined up for throat swabs Tuesday as mass-testing expanded to most of the Chinese capital. Beijing has reported 92 cases of coronavirus infection in five days, a relatively tiny figure in a city with 21 million residents. But China trying to eliminate outbreaks entirely in contrast to how much of the world is trying to live with the virus. That zero-tolerance policy has virtually shut down China's largest city, Shanghai, for three weeks, disrupting food supplies for residents as well as global supply chains.

Fauci: US in 'a different moment' but pandemic not over

Fauci: US in 'a different moment' but pandemic not over

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the coronavirus is under better control in the United States, but the pandemic isn't over. The nation's top infectious disease expert told The Associated Press that the country is “in a different moment” of the pandemic. After what he calls a phase where COVID-19 cases were explosive, the U.S. is transitioning to better control. Cases are at a lower point than they've been in months but contagious variants are still spreading. Fauci says more work must be done. His comments came a day after he told the PBS “NewsHour” that the U.S. was “out of the pandemic phase.” They reflect how health officials are wrestling with keeping cases and hospitalizations manageable amid an unpredictable virus.

Older people fret less about aging in place: AP-NORC Poll

Older people fret less about aging in place: AP-NORC Poll

The older you are, the less you fret about staying in your own home or community as you age. That’s a key insight from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, which found that people 65 or older feel much better prepared to age in place than those 50-64. Among those 65 or older, nearly 8 in 10 said they’re extremely or very prepared to stay in their current home as long as possible. But among those 50-64, it's noticeably smaller: about 6 in 10. The poll also found greater insecurity around aging in place among Black and Latino Americans, likely tied to a deep-rooted wealth gap that favors white people.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to beat seasonal allergies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News