Nebraska's COVID cases up slightly, but growth has slowed

OMAHA -- Last week, for the third week in a row, Nebraska's COVID-19 cases inched up. But the pace of growth slowed, and it's unclear how serious the latest virus wave will become.

Nebraska reported 808 new virus cases, up from 701 and 436 the two previous weeks. The latest Lancaster County dashboard reports 166 cases in the week ending April 30, up from 104 the previous week.

Nebraska’s 85% case growth in the past two weeks is the nation’s 12th-highest. Still, per-capita virus levels remain relatively low: 11th-lowest among the states and less than half the U.S. rate, according to a World-Herald analysis of federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Nationally, cases increased last week in 42 states.

The CDC reported that the nation's seven-day average of new cases as of Wednesday had increased by 25.2% over the preceding seven-day period, driven by several newer versions of the omicron variant. The seven-day average of people hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by 18.5%.

Health officials have noted that the number of cases being officially reported is an undercount, given that more people are relying on at-home tests. Those results often aren't reported to health agencies.

Whether this more modest increase will become a bigger surge, however, is not yet known. The CDC last week reported that the record number of infections during the omicron wave bolstered immunity within the population.

Between December 2021 and February 2022, the estimated percentage of the U.S. population with infection-induced antibodies increased from 34% to 58% across all age groups. The largest increases were in children and adolescents.

In Nebraska, omicron infected 120,000 people over a seven-week period from December to February — one-fourth of all Nebraskans who have contracted COVID during the two-year pandemic.

Still, health officials continue to encourage people to get up to date on vaccines. For healthy people age 12 and older, that's two shots of an mRNA vaccine plus a booster. People with compromised immune systems and those 50 and older are eligible for a fourth shot.

Meanwhile, health officials internationally are watching two newer omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, that have taken hold in South Africa, which is entering its winter season. BA.4 and BA.5 also have been detected in the U.S., according to the CDC, although BA.2 remains the dominant subvariant.

The monitoring of COVID-19 levels in wastewater in Douglas and Lancaster counties has been showing slightly rising virus levels. But levels have been relatively flat for the past three months.

And hospitalizations actually still are trending downward. An average of 54 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID last week, down from 57 the previous week.

That’s even as Nebraskans largely return to normal life, gathering in large groups at sporting events, performance venues and events such as this past weekend’s Berkshire Hathaway meeting at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Nebraska reported no new COVID deaths to the CDC last week, so the number of confirmed or probable deaths for the pandemic remained at 4,197. The state has recorded just under 480,000 total cases.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0