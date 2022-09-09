Nebraska's COVID counts remain flat

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska ticked up last week, but the weekly total remained relatively unchanged from levels seen throughout the summer.
Nebraska recorded 2,936 new virus cases for the week ending Friday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was 4% higher than the 2,818 the week before and 10% above the levels of two weeks earlier.
Nebraska’s two-week rise is the 11th-highest in the nation, as cases are trending downward nationally and in most states. U.S. cases are down 13% over the past two weeks.
Still, Nebraska figures show the start of the school year to date has produced no sizable spike in cases. Cases generally have ranged between just under 3,000 and 4,000 every week for more than three months.
Most area schools no longer are tracking cases as closely as they did earlier in the pandemic. The Omaha Public Schools shuttered its COVID-19 dashboard in July. The Lincoln Public Schools district, however, still maintains a dashboard. It indicated a peak for the school year so far of 324 positive cases among staff and students during the week ending Aug. 27. That represents about half of the 645 positive cases since data collection started Aug. 14.
It’s widely acknowledged that official tallies are an undercount of the actual number of cases out there. Many people no longer are testing for the virus or are using at-home tests, the results of which aren’t included in official case counts. Just under 25% of officially tallied tests in Nebraska last week were positive.
Meanwhile, the first of the new, updated booster shots for COVID-19 have begun to roll out. The new shots are formulated to protect against both the original strain of COVID-19 and the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, which are dominant in the U.S.
Hospitalizations have been gradually trending downward in Nebraska for the past month. An average of 189 patients were hospitalized with COVID last week, down from 200 the week before.
The CDC added no new deaths to Nebraska’s total last week. In all, the state has recorded 4,455 confirmed or probable deaths and more than 530,000 cases in the 2½-year pandemic.
World-Herald staff writers Lauren Wagner and Joe Dejka contributed to this report.
10 stats that show how COVID-19 impacted food delivery services
10 stats that show how COVID-19 impacted food delivery services
US food delivery transactions grew rapidly in 2020
Transaction growth also occurred globally
Investment in food technology more than doubled
Grocery and food delivery apps grew faster than other app categories in the US
DoorDash earned $3.3 billion in its initial public offering
Uber acquired Postmates for approximately $2.65 billion
In an even larger merger, Just Eat Takeaway acquired Grubhub in an all-stock deal valued at $7.3 billion
Food delivery leaders Uber and DoorDash saw spike in revenue during pandemic
US meal kit subscription sales grew 85% in 2020
Editor's note: We have detected a technical issue that is preventing some users from being able to log in to comment. We are working to have the issue resolved shortly. Thank you for your patience.
About a decade ago, Hollie Fahrendholz began feeling as if her heart was skipping a beat. During the episodes, which occurred randomly, the Sioux City woman said her chest felt heavy and that it was "almost hard to breathe."
Siouxlanders died of heart disease at a rate 17% higher than the national rate per 100,000 people. Dr. Jerome Pierson, a cardiologist with UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, thinks the region's strong work ethic partly explains the trend.
A panel of federal health advisers has voted to recommend approval for an experimental drug to treat Lou Gehrig’s disease. The ruling Wednesday is a remarkable turnaround for the much-debated medication that was previously rejected by the same group earlier this year. The FDA previously held a meeting in March where the outside experts narrowly sided against Amylyx's drug, saying the company's data was unconvincing. Wednesday's meeting focused on new analyses which the company said strengthened its case for approval. Patients and their families have rallied behind Amylyx’s drug, urging approval.
A federal report says nursing homes and debt collectors are flouting a law that prohibits them from requiring friends and family of care home residents to be responsible for costs of the facilities. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says friends and family members have had to declare bankruptcy, had their wages garnished and their homes repossessed. That's after they signed unenforceable contracts called “admission agreements” with nursing facilities, resulting in them being held liable as third parties for their loved ones’ nursing home stays. Distraught relatives and lawyers for families told federal regulators Thursday about collectors seeking tens of thousands of dollars — even hundreds of thousands — in unpaid nursing home fees.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A technique called microneedling may help surgical scars heal more attractively — especially if it's done within a couple of months of surgery, a small study suggests.