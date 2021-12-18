 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Nevada confirms 2nd case of omicron variant of coronavirus

  • 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada health officials have confirmed the state’s second confirmed case of the coronavirus caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, this time in a rural county.

The second case was found in Churchill County in northern Nevada and involved an unvaccinated woman in her mid-40s, according to the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory.

The case is being investigated, officials said Friday.

The first case was a woman in her mid-20s who tested positive for the variant in Clark County in southern Nevada and who was vaccinated but had not received a booster dose, the district health office in Las Vegas said Tuesday.

The individual traveled out of the country during the incubation period and, upon returning, had symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the district said.

The World Health Organization classified the new variant as a variant of concern on Nov. 26.

U.S. health officials estimate that a small, but growing proportion of new COVID-19 infections are due to omicron, and that the rise is particularly dramatic in some places.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Surging COVID-19 cases bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Surging COVID-19 cases bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. officials intensified calls Friday for unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated in the face of the new omicron variant that contributed to a record number of infections in New York and threatened to wipe out a second holiday season in Europe.

Autopsy: Severe brain trauma in ex-NFL player who shot 6

Autopsy: Severe brain trauma in ex-NFL player who shot 6

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — An autopsy revealed unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of the former NFL player accused of fatally shooting six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, before killing himself in April, authorities announced Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 41: Buy now, pay later services

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News