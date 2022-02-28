Nevada emphasizes therapeutics as new COVID-19 cases plummet

RENO, Nev. (AP) — As Nevada's COVID-19 case rates plummet to their lowest levels since last summer, state health officials are turning more attention to therapeutic treatments for those who can't get vaccinated, or contract the disease and are most at risk of severe illness or death.

It’s the beginning of a new stage of combatting the virus after the omicron variant pushed case loads to new highs in January, said Julia Peek, deputy administrator for Nevada's Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

“The numbers have gone down, yes," Peek told reporters on Thursday. “But there are still people getting the disease,.”

The state’s COVID-19 call center (800-401-0946) expanded its services last week to assist Nevadans with therapeutic assessments. A clinic opened in Reno to provide treatment like one in Las Vegas that opened earlier this month. In rural areas, the use of mobile units and at-home visits for treatments are expanding, she said.

One of the main reasons Gov. Steve Sisolak removed the statewide mask mandate in mid-February was the growing availability and accessibility of free therapeutics, Peek said.

Free therapeutics include pre-exposure medications for immunocompromised people and anti-viral treatment to reduce virus’ ability to replicate once someone is infected. Some monoclonal antibody treatments also are available, which limit the amount of virus is someone’s body.

