Nevada keeps mandate for higher ed staff, fires unvaccinated

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Hundreds of unvaccinated employees who work at public colleges and universities in Nevada were being fired Friday, a day after state Board of Regents voted to keep a staff vaccine mandate in effect, officials said.

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents on Thursday deadlocked 6-6 on a measure to repeal the staff vaccine mandate and then rejected a measure to push the effective termination date back two weeks. Without majority support for a repeal, the mandate — which Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Faculty Alliance support — remained in effect. Employees who did not provide proof of vaccination by Friday faced termination.

Higher education officials said on Friday that 379 employees were being terminated, 188 attribution employees ended their contracts and 18 more voluntarily resigned. Employees who are fired can seek reinstatement if they show proof of vaccination in January, regents said.

“The pandemic has underscored the importance of delivering a safe and effective in-person educational experience for our students and the vaccine will help our institutions achieve that goal,” Regent Amy Carvalho said in a statement.

With the staff mandate remaining in effect, universities are set to begin the semester with a mandate on staff and without one on students. Last week, an emergency mandate imposed on students by the state Board of Health expired and a state legislative panel on a 6-6 tie vote decided against making it permanent.

Regents in support of the mandate said it was the best way to maintain health on campuses, while those opposed said it was unfair to impose a mandate on staff but not on students.

