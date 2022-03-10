 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nevada shifting to weekly COVID stats as cases keep falling

RENO, Nev. (AP) — State health officials are moving from daily to weekly reporting of COVID-19 statistics as the public health emergency fades and new infections and hospitalizations continue to fall to their lowest levels in Nevada since last June.

Beginning next week, they'll also be changing the way they track the spread and response to the coronavirus, including dropping regular reporting of positivity rates that are increasingly skewed due to widespread use of home-testing results.

“We have come a long ways since our first cases,” state epidemiologist Melissa Peek-Bullock told reporters Thursday.

Nevada's 14-day average for new daily cases fell to 135 on Wednesday, down from a pandemic-long peak of 5,908 on Jan. 15 and the lowest statewide average since early June 2021. Hospitalizations that approached 2,000 in January have dropped to 247, the lowest since 250 last June.

Officials emphasized they still expect to see COVID-19 outbreaks.

“We’re just kind of normalizing ourselves to the idea that COVID is becoming endemic, and by definition that means it will persist in our communities at some level,” state biostatistician Kyra Morgan said.

But "within that, we have the tools we need to contain it to where it is not causing serious strain on our health care system, serious mortalities that are really affecting everyone’s lives.”

