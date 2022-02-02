 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New data shows increased number of child deaths in Maine

  • 0

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Child deaths in Maine saw an increase last year, making 2021 the year with the highest recorded number of deaths in the state dating back to 2007, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services said.

Updated data released last week from an annual DHHS report said that 25 children died in incidents that the state said were associated with abuse or neglect or after a history of family involvement with the child welfare system, The Bangor Daily News reported Wednesday.

According to the state’s report, while child deaths increased last year, the number of children in DHHS custody decreased by about 4% after an increase in 2020 in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic. The state cited that the pandemic made it challenging to reach children because of remote learning and social distancing.

Jackie Farwell, a DHHS spokesperson, said that the issues the department faced in 2020 continued into the second year of the pandemic.

People are also reading…

The state said it released the report and the updated data to be transparent about child deaths and to help improve the child welfare system.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Bangor Daily News.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska sees more breakthrough cases with omicron

Nebraska sees more breakthrough cases with omicron

As of Thursday, 8.6% of fully vaccinated Douglas County residents had a breakthrough case, but only .026% have died. In December, Nebraskans who were fully vaccinated and boosted were 46 times less likely to be hospitalized.

Watch Now: Related Video

If you must have a late night snack, try this

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News