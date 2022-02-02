New data shows increased number of child deaths in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Child deaths in Maine saw an increase last year, making 2021 the year with the highest recorded number of deaths in the state dating back to 2007, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services said.

Updated data released last week from an annual DHHS report said that 25 children died in incidents that the state said were associated with abuse or neglect or after a history of family involvement with the child welfare system, The Bangor Daily News reported Wednesday.

According to the state’s report, while child deaths increased last year, the number of children in DHHS custody decreased by about 4% after an increase in 2020 in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic. The state cited that the pandemic made it challenging to reach children because of remote learning and social distancing.

Jackie Farwell, a DHHS spokesperson, said that the issues the department faced in 2020 continued into the second year of the pandemic.

The state said it released the report and the updated data to be transparent about child deaths and to help improve the child welfare system.

