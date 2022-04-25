 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New Maine law aims to stop harassment at abortion clinics

  • 0

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A new law in Maine is designed to prevent harassment and blockades outside abortion providers in the state.

Supporters said the new law gives health service facilities the ability to establish and mark a “medical safety zone” that extends 8 feet (2 1/2 meters) from the center of an entryway. The zone would prohibit people from intentionally blocking entrances or harassing and threatening patients, said supporters. Violations could be charged as a misdemeanor.

Rep. Jay McCreight, a Harpswell Democrat, said Monday she proposed the bill to “provide important protections so that people will no longer be repeatedly and intentionally obstructed from receiving the health care they want and need.”

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills announced Monday — the final day of the state’s legislative session — that she signed the proposal into law last week.

Maine is now one of four states with a law that creates a “bubble zone” that limits protests nears the doors of a medical clinic, according to a 2019 report by the Guttmacher Institute, which supports abortion access.

People are also reading…

The language of the new law says it applies to “a building in which patients receive health services,” but a public hearing on the bill in March focused heavily on abortion facilities. The Maine Women's Lobby released a statement in support of the proposal at the time, saying “the right to peacefully protest does not extend to interfering with the rights of others to access services.”

The Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence testified that it could not support the expansion of the state’s criminal code. The group’s spokesperson, Regina Rooney, testified that lawmakers should instead consider ways to improve civil enforcement on the rules.

Rooney testified that the state has “only just begun reckoning with the unintended consequences of relying too heavily on the criminal legal system to solve society’s problems.”

Maine passed its bill as some Democratically controlled states are seeking to shore up abortion access in a time when Republican-controlled states have passed laws to restrict access. Vermont's House of Representatives approved a proposal in February to amend the state constitution to include a “Reproductive Liberty” amendment. It goes before voters in November.

In Kentucky, a federal judge last week temporarily blocked a state law that effectively eliminated abortions in the state. New Hampshire outlawed abortion after 24 weeks this year, but lawmakers recently added an exception to the ban for cases in which the fetus has been diagnosed with “abnormalities incompatible with life.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tennessee plans 1st COVID-19-era execution, more scheduled

Tennessee plans 1st COVID-19-era execution, more scheduled

Tennessee is set this week to execute its first inmate since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Inmate Oscar Smith is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday for the 1989 killings of his estranged wife and her teenage sons. The execution method is the state’s preferred means. It also puts Tennessee on a divergent path from South Carolina, which is preparing for a rare U.S. firing squad execution that has at least been temporarily delayed in court. South Carolina has been unable to obtain lethal injection drugs for years and the last U.S. firing squad execution was in 2010. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday rejected a clemency filing by Smith's attorneys.

Tesla 1Q earnings 7 times more than year ago on strong sales

Tesla 1Q earnings 7 times more than year ago on strong sales

Tesla has reported first-quarter net earnings over seven times greater than a year ago. The electric vehicle and solar panel company reported strong sales despite global supply chain kinks and pandemic-related production cuts in China. Tesla made a record $3.32 billion from January through March. Excluding stock-based compensation, the Austin, Texas, company made $3.22 per share. According to data provider FactSet, that soundly beat Wall Street estimates of $2.26 per share. Revenue for the quarter was $18.76 billion, also beating estimates of $17.85 billion.  

Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate

Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate

The Justice Department is filing an appeal seeking to overturn a judge’s order that voided the federal mask mandate on planes and trains and in travel hubs. The notice came minutes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked the Justice Department to appeal the decision handed down by a federal judge in Florida earlier this week. A notice of appeal was filed Wednesday in federal court in Tampa. The CDC says it is its “continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health.” 

Watch Now: Related Video

How to have a healthy relationship with social media

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News