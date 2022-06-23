 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New Medicaid expansion pitch surfaces in N. Carolina House

  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republicans in the North Carolina General Assembly apparently aren't through talking this legislative session about a path toward expanding Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of additional low-income adults.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

A House committee scheduled debate Thursday on a new measure that would direct the state health department to develop a “Medicaid Modernization Plan” that would include covering individuals targeted by the 2010 Affordable Care Act. The plan would be turned in by mid-December and couldn't be implemented without formal legislative votes approving it.

The GOP-controlled Senate already passed a health care-access measure in early June that contained expansion and other reforms. House Speaker Tim Moore has said there's no appetite in his chamber to pass that omnibus measure.

People are also reading…

Senate leader Phil Berger has wanted expansion to be part of ongoing state budget negotiations. Berger said late Wednesday it's time for action on the idea — not another study like House Republicans are pitching.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AP Interview: Biden says a recession is 'not inevitable'

AP Interview: Biden says a recession is 'not inevitable'

President Joe Biden says the American people are “really, really down” after a tumultuous two years with the coronavirus pandemic, volatility in the economy and now surging gasoline prices that are hitting family budgets. But in an interview Thursday with The Associated Press, Biden stressed that a recession was “not inevitable” and held out hope of giving the country a greater sense of confidence. Biden is bristling at claims by Republican lawmakers that last year’s COVID-19 aid plan was fully to blame for inflation reaching a 40-year high, calling that argument “bizarre.” The president says he sees reason for optimism with the 3.6% unemployment rate and America’s relative strength.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should protect your child's eyes in the summer heat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News