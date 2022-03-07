 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New Mexico court: Grand juries can't challenge COVID orders

  • 0
NM Education Legislation Signed

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signs one of a suite of education bills that will increase teacher salaries and benefits on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Santa Fe, N.M. Lujan Grisham signed the bills near the playground of the Francis X. Nava Elementary School alongside grade school students, legislative leaders, and teacher union representatives

 Cedar Attanasio - staff, AP

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled Monday that citizens can’t convene grand juries to investigate the governor’s response to COVID-19 because her actions were lawful and within the scope of her authority.

The unanimous order by the five-member court scuttles three grand jury petitions in the politically conservative southeastern corner of the state against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The justices also ordered district courts to deny any similar petitions as they are filed.

In the response to the pandemic, the Democratic governor has pursued aggressive emergency public health orders that restricted nonessential business, imposed extended mask mandates and enabled many public schools to suspend classroom teaching for a year or more. The orders withstood multiple legal challenges.

New Mexico is one of six states that allows citizens to convene grand jury investigations directly. But the grand jury petitions against Lujan Grisham were dismissed on face value because the state’s pandemic response was legally valid.

People are also reading…

“This court previously has held that (the governor) acted lawfully and within the scope of her executive authority when she declared a public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the court wrote in a unanimous order. Any other grand jury petitions “based on substantially similar petitions should be denied as facially invalid because they describe only lawful, noncriminal activity.”

The governor’s complaint noted that it was difficult for her to determine how many grand jury petitions had been filed or to respond because the proceedings are sealed and confidential.

The Supreme Court responded by directing a judicial committee to consider possible rule changes that would give notice to a public official who is the target of a grand jury petition and allow the official to intervene in the case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Biden pandemic plan: Closer to normal for the nation

New Biden pandemic plan: Closer to normal for the nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's time for America to stop letting the coronavirus “dictate how we live,” President Joe Biden’s White House declared Wednesday, outlining a strategy to allow people to return to many normal activities safely after two years of pandemic disruptions.

Alaska musher on brink of becoming Iditarod’s best ever

Alaska musher on brink of becoming Iditarod’s best ever

TALKEETNA, Alaska (AP) — Dallas Seavey is on the cusp of becoming mushing’s greatest ever champion, but he is also secure enough in himself to say that win or lose, this year's race across Alaska will be his last — at least for a while.

As guest workers increase, so do concerns of wage cheating

As guest workers increase, so do concerns of wage cheating

For Maribel Hernández, falling ill with COVID-19 at a Louisiana crawfish processor and losing her job was terrible enough. But the Mexican guest worker was in for another shock. A federal labor investigation in 2020, initially focusing on worksite safety, revealed that the company failed to pay Hernández and 99 other guest workers a total of $138,629 in overtime earnings.

Whitmer plot underlines growing abuse of women officials

Whitmer plot underlines growing abuse of women officials

Angry over COVID-19 restrictions such as the closing of gyms, people from several states met in Ohio in June 2020 to plot ways to overthrow government “tyrants,” prosecutors say. Within a week, they chose Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as a target.

Watch Now: Related Video

This man loves tarantulas so much they have their own room

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News