 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New Mexico resolves 1987 lawsuit by developmentally disabled

  • 0
Western Wildfires

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, left, talks Connie Guinn and her granddaughter, Bella Guerrero Munoz, at the emergency evacuation center in Las Vegas, Monday April 25, 2022. The Calf Canyon Fire has forced the evacuation of Guinn and her family, from Laboux, and many residents of San Miguel and Mora County.

 Eddie Moore - member image share, The Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A legal battle aimed at providing adequate services to people with developmental disabilities in New Mexico has come to a close after more than three decades.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Thursday that a final U.S. District Court order recognizes the state's establishment of a community-based system that protects the health and safety of intellectually and developmentally disabled New Mexico residents.

The case stems from a class-action lawsuit filed in 1987 that alleged civil rights violations on behalf of developmentally disabled residents at two state-supported institutions. Those facilities closed years ago, but the state’s obligations continued under a series of stipulations and decrees.

The state estimates it has spent more than $80 million on the litigation — known as the Jackson v. New Mexico case.

In a court order this week, U.S. Magistrate Judge John Robbenhaar said the original violations have been remedied with lasting improvements.

People are also reading…

“This case matters to many New Mexican families, some of whom would prefer to see federal oversight continue, with others accepting that the state will now chart its own course,” Robbenhaar said. “The court concludes that the violations that existed at the commencement of this suit have been rectified, that the parties have crafted a durable remedy, and that the defendants have demonstrated a clear intent to safeguard in the long-term the constitutional and statutory rights ... of the developmentally disabled.”

Jason Cornwell, director of the state division for developmental disabilities and supports, said the court order “makes clear that the system of care in New Mexico is sound, sustainable, and durable.”

He also emphasized that state's mission is to ensure that individuals with disabilities can “live the lives that they prefer in the communities of their choice.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not a 'close contact'

Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not a 'close contact'

Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House says. It's a sharp new reminder of the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the U.S. eases restrictions in a bid to revert to pre-pandemic normalcy. Neither President Joe Biden nor first lady Jill Biden was considered a “close contact” of Harris in recent days. The White House says Harris “has exhibited no symptoms.” After consulting with her physicians, Harris is taking Paxlovid, the Pfizer antiviral pill. Harris will isolate at her residence but continue to work remotely, and will only return to the White House once she tests negative for the virus.

Fauci: US in 'a different moment' but pandemic not over

Fauci: US in 'a different moment' but pandemic not over

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the coronavirus is under better control in the United States, but the pandemic isn't over. The nation's top infectious disease expert told The Associated Press that the country is “in a different moment” of the pandemic. After what he calls a phase where COVID-19 cases were explosive, the U.S. is transitioning to better control. Cases are at a lower point than they've been in months but contagious variants are still spreading. Fauci says more work must be done. His comments came a day after he told the PBS “NewsHour” that the U.S. was “out of the pandemic phase.” They reflect how health officials are wrestling with keeping cases and hospitalizations manageable amid an unpredictable virus.

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do if you can't afford a wedding gift

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News