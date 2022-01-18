New Mexico rolls out COVID-19 tests, schools running short

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is sending free COVID-19 home tests to low-income and underserved neighborhoods, but some school officials say a nationwide shortage of tests is putting them in a bind as they work meet state requirements aimed at keeping students and staff in the classroom.

The state Health Department announced this week that more than 400,000 tests have been secured so far.

"I have directed the Department of Health to procure 1 million rapid tests every two weeks to ensure that every New Mexican has access to this critical tool in our fight against COVID-19,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement.

The governor and state health officials have said that more widespread testing can help with management of the pandemic as the more contagious omicron variant makes it way through the population. Testing also is key to the state's “Test to Stay” program, which allows unvaccinated and partially vaccinated students exposed to COVID-19 to stay at school as long as they test negative in the days that follow.

The Santa Fe school district was forced to go remote this week, citing a spike in cases, a staffing shortage and a lack of tests.

“Our state provider cannot currently meet the demand for surveillance testing for staff and Test to Stay for students,” the district stated. “Many parents have opted for their children to participate in Test to Stay, but the state’s provider has been unable to consistently provide testing.”

The district also noted that schools faced a Jan. 17 deadline to ensure that all staff were vaccinated or were participating in testing.

“'We cannot meet this testing mandate if the state cannot provide the tests, which places us in further jeopardy in our schools and school sites," the district said.

In the state's largest district in Albuquerque, officials did not immediately respond Tuesday to questions about the availability of tests but they did announce extra precautions due to the rising number of cases. That included mandating masks indoors and outside, prohibiting spectators at school events and not holding assemblies or other large gatherings.

State health officials were scheduled to provide an update on their handling of the pandemic Wednesday. It wasn't clear if the state would consider easing any testing requirements for schools given the shortage.

