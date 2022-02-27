 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New York to lift statewide school mask mandate by March 2

  • 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that the statewide masking requirement in schools will be lifted by March 2.

In a briefing held in Albany, the Democrat cited declining COVID-19 cases and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

She said counties and cities could keep their own mandates in place, and parents could still choose to send their kids to school in masks.

The new rules effective Wednesday apply to children 2 years and older in childcare facilities. New York State has 2.7 million schoolchildren, including about 1 million in New York City.

Earlier this month, Hochul let a broad mask mandate for most indoor settings expire, but said the schools requirement would remain in place. She had promised to revisit the schools question by the first week of March.

People are also reading…

The broad mask mandate was implemented during a COVID-19 surge fueled by the omicron variant in December.

Masks are still required in some places, including public transit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Noem, South Dakota Republicans take aim at abortion pills

Noem, South Dakota Republicans take aim at abortion pills

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposal to make South Dakota one of the hardest places in the country to get abortion pills gained support Tuesday from Republican House lawmakers, even though a federal judge has halted a similar state rule from taking effect.

Queen Elizabeth II Has COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II Has COVID-19

MONDAY, Feb. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Queen Elizabeth II has mild, cold-like symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19, according to Buckingham Palace.

Watch Now: Related Video

Three ways you can quickly fact check a viral tweet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News