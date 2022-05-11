 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

NJ looks to expand abortion access

  • 0

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey would expand abortion access and require insurance companies to pay for the procedure under legislation proposed by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday.

Murphy vowed state agencies also won't cooperate with other states that might try to prosecute New Jersey abortion providers or women who seek abortions here.

Murphy’s announcement came four months after he signed into law a bill guaranteeing abortion rights, and in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court possibly overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

While offering few specifics at this stage, the governor said he wants to let a wider range of medical providers perform the most common type of abortion. A fund would be established so that advanced practice registered nurses, physicians assistants and certified nurse midwives can provide abortion services. The source and amount of the fund wasn't laid out.

People are also reading…

“We remain steadfast to our commitment that all New Jerseyans have access to reproductive health care, including abortion," Murphy said at a press conference.

The legislation also would mandate that insurance providers cover abortions without cost-sharing or out-of-pocket expenses.

“A person’s ability to access abortion care should not depend on how much money they make,” he said.

The Supreme Court isn't expected to rule on the Mississippi case that challenges Roe v. Wade until this summer. But after the court's draft opinion was leaked last week, some governors indicated they would consider prosecuting women who sought abortions in other states.

Murphy said government agencies in New Jersey will not cooperate with states that seek to do that.

“We will not be cooperating with any out-of-state investigations into our health care providers that seeks to punish anyone — patient, provider, counselor, friend, Uber driver, you name it — for providing abortion care,” he said.

Republican state Sen. Steven Oroho reacted to Murphy's announcement by accusing the governor of forcing “struggling New Jersey families to pay for abortions for everyone through even higher taxes and health care premiums,” and called Murphy's plan to expand the spectrum of health care professionals who can provide abortions "reckless and unsafe for women."

Murphy said he hoped the state legislature would have a bill ready by next week or soon after.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa COVID cases up 23% in past week

Iowa COVID cases up 23% in past week

The state averaged a little more than 300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases per day in the past week, a 23% increase over the previous week, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data released Wednesday.

US added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation

US added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation

America’s employers added 428,000 jobs in April, extending a streak of solid hiring that has defied punishing inflation, chronic supply shortages, the Russian war against Ukraine and much higher borrowing costs. Last month’s hiring kept the unemployment rate at 3.6%, just above the lowest level in a half-century. Employers have added at least 400,000 jobs for 12 straight months. Still, the job growth, along with steady wage gains, will help fuel consumer spending and likely keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise borrowing rates sharply to fight inflation. That would lead to increasingly heavy borrowing costs for consumers and businesses. Higher loan rates could also weigh down corporate profits.

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he will reverse Twitter’s ban of former President Donald Trump if his deal to buy the social media company goes through. Musk, speaking virtually at an auto conference, said Twitter’s Trump ban was a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.” He said bans of Twitter accounts should be rare and reserved for accounts that are scams or automated bots. Musk earlier gave his support to a new European Union law aimed at protecting social media users from harmful content after he met with the bloc’s single market chief.

It’s Chief Justice Roberts' Court, but does he still lead?

It’s Chief Justice Roberts' Court, but does he still lead?

John Roberts is heading a Supreme Court in crisis. The chief justice has already ordered an investigation into the unprecedented leak this week of a draft of a major abortion opinion. What comes next could further test Roberts’ leadership of a court. The addition of three conservative justices during Donald Trump’s presidency means there are now five conservative justices to Roberts’ right who no longer need his vote, and perhaps his moderating influence, to prevail in a case. The abortion decision could be another example of that, with the court’s other conservatives prepared to go further than Roberts. He's said repeatedly that he prefers decisions where the court comes to a broad agreement on narrow grounds.

'Zero-COVID' lockdowns cancel AP exams for students in China

'Zero-COVID' lockdowns cancel AP exams for students in China

Thousands of high school students in China are missing Advanced Placement exams that many prepared for to improve their chances of attending college in the West. The College Board, which administers the tests, said Friday that the country's COVID-19 restrictions will make it impossible for some testing centers in Shanghai and elsewhere to administer the tests this month, and there will be no chance for makeups. The tests are given once a year. China's “zero-COVID” approach restricts travel and enforces lockdowns in multiple cities. Parents say the College Board should provide an online option for students, as was done in 2020 and 2021.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to store tomatoes so they stay fresh for longer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News