North Dakota moves toward ‘endemic’ approach to COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum said Thursday that North Dakota's coronavirus approach is shifting from pandemic to an “endemic” phase, almost two years since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the state.

The virus has been ebbing in the state for weeks. Active cases peaked in January at more than 12,000, and stood at less than 400 on Tuesday, according to state Health Department data.

North Dakota hasn't had a statewide masking requirement for more than a year, and relied on voluntary measures as hospitals came under pressure from the omicron wave in recent months. The shift to endemic status will mean less frequent virus updates, and National Guard support for the state's response will end, the state said.

“As we prepare to shift into a new phase and learn to live with this virus, we have resources and tools that were not available two years ago,” Burgum said in statement. “Research, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, antivirals and at-home test kits have changed what we know about the virus and how we respond in our communities.”

Diseases are endemic when they occur regularly in certain areas according to established patterns, while a pandemic refers to a global outbreak that causes unpredictable waves of illness.

State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi said moving to an endemic phase does not mean the virus is gone.

“The virus is still in our communities, but we now have more tools and therapeutics to fight the virus and protect our vulnerable population and maintain hospital capacity,” Wehbi said in a statement.

In February, California was the first state to formally shift to an endemic approach to the coronavirus. About 10 states have now followed.

Since North Dakota’s first COVID case was reported on March 12, 2020, more than 2,200 people in North Dakota have died from COVID-19. About 240,000 positive cases have been confirmed in the state.

About 65% of Americans are fully vaccinated. State Health Department data shows 53.5 % of North Dakotans 18 and older are fully vaccinated at present.

Burgum declared a state of emergency following the state’s first confirmed case. He later ordered some temporary mandates, including ordering all bars, restaurants, barber shops, beauty salons, health clubs, movie theaters and other large-scale venues to close, while still allowing off-site food and beverage service.

He also ordered K-12 schools closed toward the end of the 2020 school year. He never issued a general stay-at-home order as was imposed in other states.

Burgum tested positive for the virus on Feb. 5, and worked out of his home for about a week.

