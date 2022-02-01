North Dakota senator in quarantine after positive COVID test

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — U.S. Sen. John Hoeven of North Dakota said Tuesday he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hoeven said he has not yet experienced any symptoms, but took a test after he was notified that he had been exposed to COVID-19. The Republican senator is fully vaccinated and has received his booster shot.

Hoeven said he will be in quarantine through Sunday, following advice from the Senate doctor. He said he will "continue to follow the recommendations of my health care provider.”

