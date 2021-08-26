North Platte schools, health officials struggle with COVID surge: 'We're drowning'

Shannon Vanderheiden, executive director of the West Central District Health Department, said the online COVID-19 dashboard is still available for viewing and is updated weekly.

As of Wednesday, there have been 189 COVID-19 positive cases per week per 100,000 people, and the positivity rate is at 11.84%, both of which are indicative of high community transmission rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s measures.

“We are not in a place we need to be, especially given the tools that we have to prevent the spread,” Vanderheiden said. “We have what it takes — that’s vaccine and staying home when you’re sick and masking up — and we need to do those things.”

School board President Skip Altig also urged the community to follow prevention guidelines to help keep children in school.

“We cannot educate students if they are sick,” Altig said. “If we don’t do the right thing to keep them safe and secure — which is one of our main goals as a board and the administration — we can’t educate them.”

The main message from the speakers to the community was a familiar one — mask up and wash your hands — and “get vaccinated if you can.”