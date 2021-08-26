North Platte schools, health officials struggle with COVID surge: 'We're drowning'

On Aug. 24, 2020, the North Platte Public Schools had seven positive COVID-19 cases and 54 exposures.
Now, a year later, they’re seeing a fivefold increase, with 36 positive cases and 392 exposures, Superintendent Ron Hanson said at a Wednesday press conference at McKinley Education Center.
Currently, three NPPS schools require face coverings: Lincoln Elementary will require them until Sept. 9, Jefferson Elementary until Sept. 10 and Washington Elementary until Sept. 13.
Hanson added that there were no plans now to close any schools, “but we will do what’s safest for our students and staff.”
Area medical professionals are also feeling the strain of the delta variant of the virus, which is significantly more transmissible.
“We’re drowning,” said Dr. Renee Engler, assistant medical director of Great Plains Health’s emergency department.
At Great Plains Health, 15 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, two of them intubated, as of Wednesday morning, GPH infection preventionist Jenny Lantis said, and the hospital is at capacity.
“As of this morning, we are full with in-patient beds. We cannot accept any more patients today,” Lantis said. “We’re expecting 14 people to discharge today, but if we had a COVID patient come in right now, we would have to try to find them a bed somewhere else.”
Shannon Vanderheiden, executive director of the West Central District Health Department, said the online COVID-19 dashboard is still available for viewing and is updated weekly.
As of Wednesday, there have been 189 COVID-19 positive cases per week per 100,000 people, and the positivity rate is at 11.84%, both of which are indicative of high community transmission rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s measures.
“We are not in a place we need to be, especially given the tools that we have to prevent the spread,” Vanderheiden said. “We have what it takes — that’s vaccine and staying home when you’re sick and masking up — and we need to do those things.”
School board President Skip Altig also urged the community to follow prevention guidelines to help keep children in school.
“We cannot educate students if they are sick,” Altig said. “If we don’t do the right thing to keep them safe and secure — which is one of our main goals as a board and the administration — we can’t educate them.”
The main message from the speakers to the community was a familiar one — mask up and wash your hands — and “get vaccinated if you can.”
“We’re asking for our community to help us, especially our parents, because we have the same goal we had a year ago, and that’s really keeping our students and staff safe,” Hanson said.