Number of COVID cases in Nebraska up for ninth straight week

Nebraska reported 3,240 new virus cases for the week ending Friday. That's up from 2,354 the previous week and nearly double the 1,671 the week before that, according to a World-Herald analysis of data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Nebraska still ranks below average nationally in case rates, though it now stands 32nd after a months-long stretch of ranking among the lowest of the states. Cases in Nebraska also remain just a fraction of the levels seen earlier this year during the surge caused by the omicron variant.
Still, Nebraska added more new cases last week than at any time since January, and its per-capita case rate is at its highest level since early February. Last week marked Nebraska’s ninth consecutive week of rising cases.
Nebraska is part of a string of neighboring states where cases last week were rising fast, with Missouri (1st), Colorado (3rd), Wyoming (4th), South Dakota (6th), Kansas (7th) and Nebraska (9th) all ranking in the top 10 in percentage case growth.
Nebraska’s two-week case growth of 94% ranks third nationally after Wyoming and Colorado.
Dr. James Lawler, an executive director with the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Global Center for Health Security, said even the increase in cases "certainly is not a reflection of the true number of cases."
Many people infected with COVID aren't getting tested for it, and many of those who do test are using at-home antigen tests that aren't routinely reported or included in official counts.
"We're kind of flying blind again," Lawler said.
Lawler said some experts estimate that the true case count may be 10 times the number of officially reported cases — possibly more.
Iowa hasn’t joined in the surge. It’s among 26 states where case numbers have fallen in the past two weeks. Its current per-capita case rate is 25% below Nebraska’s and ranks 46th among the states.
COVID hospitalizations in Nebraska also climbed last week. The 131 people hospitalized with the virus on Friday was up from 94 two weeks earlier. Hospitalizations tend to lag infections by several weeks.
Lawler said he thinks the state will see a repeat of what it saw last year. "We'll have a surge in the summer that will accelerate for us in the fall," he said.
While the subvariant BA.2.12.1 now is driving increases in the U.S., the newer and more transmissible BA.4 nd BA.5 are driving the latest wave in the United Kingdom. Those variants also have begun to increase in the U.S.
Preliminary data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for the week ending June 4 indicates those variants have gained a bit of ground in Nebraska, although the dominant variant still is BA.2.
If the two newer variants continue to increase in Nebraska, the state will see an increase in July and August, just in time for school to resume, Lawler said.
No matter whether another new variant comes along in the fall, he said, immunity in most people will be down, given most people will be a year or more out from their last vaccination.
One saving grace, Lawler said, may be that young children likely will be eligible for the vaccine. Federal health agencies are expected to approve vaccines for kids under 5 next week. Children ages 5 to 12 also are eligible for a booster dose. Getting more kids vaccinated will slow transmission.
However, the pace of vaccination in kids 12 and under has been slow, Lawler said. Getting kids vaccinated and boosted, implementing testing programs in schools and masking in classrooms all will be important, he said.
Nebraska added 29 COVID deaths last week, bringing its number of total confirmed or probable deaths from COVID-19 to 4,323. More than 491,000 positive tests have been reported.
