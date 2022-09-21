 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Number of Nebraska COVID cases hits lowest level since May

  • 0

The state recorded 1,772 new cases last week, down from 2,121 the previous week and 2,936 the week before, according to state data reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of COVID-19 cases dropped again in Nebraska last week, hitting the lowest level since late May. 

The state recorded 1,772 new cases last week, down from 2,121 the previous week and 2,936 the week before, according to state data reported to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Nebraska’s current case rate is the 15th lowest among the states. 

In general, cases in both Nebraska and the United States have been falling since mid-July. Case levels in the state also are at half the rate they have averaged for the pandemic and less than 10% of the peak level hit in January. 

But the unpredictable pandemic has produced such lulls before, only to see cases spike again, particularly in late fall and early winter. 

Case numbers at this time last year, for instance, were three times higher than they are now.

People are also reading…

And it's widely acknowledged that current case reports are an undercount. Fewer people are getting tested for COVID, and more are using at-home tests that aren't recorded in official tallies.

While President Joe Biden declared the pandemic over in a "60 Minutes" interview Sunday, he noted that COVID is still a problem for the United States. 

Indeed, despite the fact that cases and hospitalizations in Nebraska and the U.S. are down, the nation last week still recorded a daily average of 392 COVID-related deaths. The toll, while down from past peaks, has averaged more than 400 lives lost a day from June through August. The virus remains among the leading causes of death in the U.S.

Health officials continue to urge people to get booster shots when they become eligible. The latest bivalent booster, which is aimed at both original COVID and its omicron offspring, now is available in pharmacies and doctors' offices. The Pfizer booster is recommended for people 12 and older and the Moderna shot is recommended for those 18 and older.

It's not yet clear how many people will get the boosters. Health officials caution that the vaccines' protection, as well as protection from prior infections, wanes over time. Nebraskans' uptake of the shots has dwindled with each new dose. More than 1,254,000 people, or 67.7% of all Nebraskans, now are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC, meaning they have gotten their initial two-shot series. But only 53.4% of those fully vaccinated have gotten a first booster and only 35.9% of those 50 and older with a first booster had gotten their second booster.

An average of 171 Nebraskans were hospitalized with the virus last week, down 1.9% from the week before. 

The state added two new COVID deaths last week, bringing the total number of confirmed or probable deaths to 4,490. The state has recorded 535,000 confirmed cases of COVID. 

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US: 48 exploited pandemic to steal $250M from food program

US: 48 exploited pandemic to steal $250M from food program

Federal authorities have charged 48 people in what they're calling the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme yet uncovered. The defendants allegedly stole $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children.  But prosecutors say few meals were actually served, and the defendants used the money to buy luxury cars, property and jewelry. Documents made public Tuesday charge the defendants with counts including conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and bribery. Prosecutors say the defendants created companies that claimed to be offering food to thousands of kids, then sought reimbursement. This year, the U.S. Justice Department has made prosecuting pandemic-related fraud a priority and has stepped up enforcement actions.

Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike

Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike

Rail companies and their workers reached a tentative agreement to avert a nationwide strike that could have shut down the nation’s freight trains and devastated the economy less than two months before the midterm elections. President Joe Biden announced the deal Thursday. It emerged from a marathon 20-hour negotiating session at the Labor Department and came just one day before the threatened walkout. The deal includes a 24% pay raise and relaxes strict railroad attendance policies. It will go to union members for a vote after a cooling-off period of several weeks.

UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'

UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'

In an alarming assessment, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction” and aren’t ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet. Speaking at the opening of the General Assembly’s annual top-level meeting, the U.N. chief pointed to the war in Ukraine, multiplying conflicts around the world, the climate emergency, the dire financial situation of developing countries, and recent reversals of progress on such U.N. goals as ending extreme poverty and providing quality education for all children.

Indiana judge declines request to block state's abortion ban

Indiana judge declines request to block state's abortion ban

An Indiana judge has turned down a request to block enforcement of the state’s abortion ban just hours after it took effect. The ruling came Thursday in a lawsuit filed by abortion clinic operators who argue that the state constitution protects access to the procedure. Special Judge Kelsey Hanlon didn’t give any explanation for her decision with the order denying a temporary injunction sought by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, which is representing the clinics, but cited a court hearing set for Monday on the lawsuit. The ACLU argues that the ban violates the Indiana Constitution by infringing on the right to privacy and the guarantee of equal privileges.

Queen put to rest with Philip, her parents in Windsor

Queen put to rest with Philip, her parents in Windsor

After the pomp and pageantry of a grand state funeral, Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest with her husband and parents in an intimate ceremony at Windsor away from media cameras. King Charles III and senior royal family members attended the private interment ceremony late Monday at St. George’s Chapel. It's a gothic church on the grounds of Windsor Castle that has had royal weddings, christenings and burials since the 15th century. Officials said the queen was interred with Prince Philip’s remains at the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex within St. George’s. Elizabeth II’s parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, were also interred there, along with the ashes of Princess Margaret, the late monarch’s younger sister.

Bill Clinton: 'The world's on fire,' but teamwork can help

Bill Clinton: 'The world's on fire,' but teamwork can help

President Bill Clinton says he is amazed by the massive response to the return of the Clinton Global Initiative. That's the meeting of international leaders from politics, business and philanthropy set to gather in New York for the first time since 2016. Interest in the two-day meeting – which convenes a broad spectrum of luminaries, was so large that the Clinton Foundation had to turn more than 1,000 potential attendees away. Clinton says there's a “longing” for people to get together and make good things happen. The initiative has helped people in more than 180 countries since it was established in 2005.

Watch Now: Related Video

These fall treats could go a long way in boosting your immune system

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News