 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Number of uninsured Americans drops to record low

  • 0

Washington (AP) — The number of people living in America without health insurance coverage hit an all-time low of 8 percent this year, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday.

“Every American has the right to the peace of mind that comes with access to affordable, quality health care,” President Joe Biden said in a statement Tuesday about the record-low rate of uninsured Americans.

The findings come days after Democrats hammered out a 725-page climate, health care and tax deal that would extend generous federal subsidies for people who buy private health insurance that are credited with driving down the uninsured rates. Democrats have proposed spending $64 billion to extend those price breaks for three more years.

People are also reading…

The drop in uninsured Americans began last year, when Congress and Biden signed off on a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that lowered premiums and out-of-pocket costs for new or returning customers purchasing plans through the Affordable Care Act’s private health insurance markets.

The uninsured rate fell to just under 9 percent last year with the improved subsidies. The Biden administration also began to step up advertising and increased the number of counselors who helped sign up people for plans during the open enrollment season last year.

Prior to last year, the uninsured rate had consistently remained in the double digits for decades. The number of uninsured Americans began dropping after the ACA, which expanded Medicaid and offers health insurance to people who lack job-based coverage through a mix of subsidized private plans, was enacted in 2010.

Roughly 26 million people remain without health insurance in the U.S. Just under 2 percent of children are now uninsured.

“We know that access to quality, affordable health care is key to healthier lives, economic security, and peace of mind,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

California aims to make its own insulin brand to lower price

California aims to make its own insulin brand to lower price

California plans to make its own insulin. The state budget includes $100 million to develop three types of insulin products and invest in a manufacturing facility. The state would contract with a private company to make the insulin under the CalRx brand. This would not be the first time California made its own medicine. The state also makes the only treatment for the rare disease of infant botulism. But millions of people suffer from diabetes. Advocates say the health care industry has conspired to keep the price of insulin high. People with Type 1 diabetes require insulin to survive.

This doctor reversed heart disease. Now he wants to do it for Alzheimer's

This doctor reversed heart disease. Now he wants to do it for Alzheimer's

Dr. Dean Ornish is trying to do for the brain what he did for the heart. At his nonprofit Preventive Medicine Research Institutein California, he's using the same four lifestyle interventions to see if early-stage Alzheimer's can be "slowed, stopped or even reversed" without the use of drugs, devices or surgeries.

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation. Medical authorities say such "rebound” infections following treatment with an anti-viral drug are rare. White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor reports that Biden isn't showing symptoms and feels well. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most rebound cases remain mild and that severe disease during that period hasn't been reported. The White House says Biden will follow CDC guidelines and isolate for at least five days.

Manchin, Schumer in surprise deal on health, energy, taxes

Manchin, Schumer in surprise deal on health, energy, taxes

In a startling turnabout, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have reached an expansive agreement that had eluded them for months on health care, energy and climate issues, taxes on higher earners and corporations and trimming the federal debt. The two Democrats say the Senate will vote on the wide-ranging measure next week, setting up President Joe Biden and Democrats for an unexpected victory they can claim in the runup to November congressional elections in which their control of Congress is in peril. A House vote would come afterward, perhaps later in August. Unanimous Republican opposition in both chambers seems certain.

New York City declares monkeypox a public health emergency

New York City declares monkeypox a public health emergency

Officials in New York City have declared a public health emergency due to the monkeypox outbreak. The announcement Saturday by Mayor Eric Adams and health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan called New York City “the epicenter” of the outbreak, with as many as 150,000 residents at risk of infection. The declaration will allow officials to issue emergency orders under the city health code and amend code provisions to implement measures to help slow the spread. In recent days, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency declaration and the state health department called monkeypox an “imminent threat to public health.”

Indiana Senate approves funding for children, pregnant women

Indiana Senate approves funding for children, pregnant women

Indiana senators have approved a measure to direct funding toward programs that help pregnant women, children and people who adopt. Friday's approval came during a divided special session where lawmakers have been wrangling over a proposal to ban nearly all abortions in the state. The spending bill from Senate Republicans passed 46–1. It allocates $45 million more in the coming year toward state agencies that “support the health of pregnant women, postpartum mothers, and infants,” especially among low-income families. The support would be available for families with children under 4 years old and comes with an estimated $5 million increase in tax credits for people who adopt. The House is set to vote on a similar bill later Friday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Do you need more sunscreen if it's hotter outside?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News