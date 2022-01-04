 Skip to main content
Nurse shortage requires more funds and training, leaders say

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's nursing shortage has reached a critical point amid the pandemic, requiring new funding proposals to recruit and train additional health care workers, state and federal leaders warned.

The urgency of the state's nursing gap prompted a joint news conference this week by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent, alongside Republican Gov. Phil Scot and state Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint, a Democrat.

“Simply stated, we will not have the quality health care we need unless we have an adequate number of nurses who are well trained and well compensated," Sanders said.

The politicians said only around 600 nurses graduate from Vermont nursing programs annually — far short of the estimated 9,000 new nurses needed in the next seven years to keep up with attrition, The Bennington Banner reported Monday. There are currently about 15,000 nurses in the state, they said.

“The budget adjustment I’ve proposed includes nearly $18 million for training, recruitment and retention for home and community based human service providers,” said Scott, adding he'll propose another $15 million for the broader health care community this week.

The nursing shortage was a problem since before COVID-19, the group said, but the pandemic has added fuel to the fire, as health care workers struggle with burnout after spending the last 20 months dealing with the virus.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Bennington Banner.

