 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Nursing home owner whose residents suffered in Ida arrested

  • Updated
  • 0
Ida-Nursing Home Owner Arrested

FILE - Emergency personnel arrive to evacuate people at a mass shelter, Sept. 2, 2021 in Independence, La. The owner of seven Louisiana nursing homes whose residents suffered in squalid conditions after being evacuated to a warehouse for Hurricane Ida has been arrested. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry says 68-year-old Bob Glynn Dean Jr. faces multiple counts of cruelty to persons with infirmities, Medicaid fraud, and obstruction of justice. Online booking records show that Dean was in custody Wednesday, June 22, 2022 in Tangipahoa Parish.

 Chris Granger - member, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The owner of seven Louisiana nursing homes who sent more than 800 of his elderly residents to a crowded, ill-equipped warehouse to ride out Hurricane Ida last year, was arrested Wednesday on fraud and cruelty charges arising from the squalid conditions.

Bob Glynn Dean Jr., 68, was already facing state and federal sanctions for crowding his residents into a facility in the town of Independence, roughly 70 miles (110 kilometers) northwest of New Orleans. There authoriteis said they found ill and elderly bedridden people on mattresses on the floor, some crying for help, some lying in their own waste. Some had arrived without their medicine, according to one doctor. Multiple civil suits against Dean's corporation said said toilets didn't work at the warehouse and there was too little food and water.

On Wednesday, Dean was in custody in Tangipahoa Parish, facing charges of Medicaid fraud, cruelty to the infirm and obstruction of justice. Dean's attorney did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

People are also reading…

Attorney General Jeff Landry said the criminal charges stem from allegations that Dean billed Medicaid for dates his residents were not receiving proper care at the warehouse “and engaged in conduct intended to intimidate or obstruct public health officials and law enforcement.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

In the days after Ida hit, last Aug. 29, the state reported the deaths of seven people who had been evacuated to the warehouse in the town of Independence. Five were classified as storm-related deaths.

Dean later lost the state licenses for his seven facilities. In May, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced it was prohibiting Dean from receiving federal funding, including Medicare and Medicaid.

Ida blasted ashore last August as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., knocking out power to all of New Orleans, blowing roofs off buildings and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the coast into a major industrial corridor. Ida’s landfall with 150 mph- (240 kph-) winds also marked the first time in recorded historythat a state got back-to-back years of 150 mph winds or more.

At the warehouse where Dean's residents were taken, state officials said conditions had deteriorated quickly in the storm. Generators used to provide power failed at times. Residents were in close quarters at a time when the state was urging social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some went without food for hours.

Dean's nursing homes were River Palms Nursing and Rehab and Maison Orleans Healthcare Center in New Orleans; South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab in Lafourche Parish; Park Place Healthcare Nursing Home, West Jefferson Health Care Center and Maison DeVille Nursing home of Harvey, in Jefferson Parish; and Maison DeVille Nursing Home in Terrebonne Parish.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AP Interview: Biden says a recession is 'not inevitable'

AP Interview: Biden says a recession is 'not inevitable'

President Joe Biden says the American people are “really, really down” after a tumultuous two years with the coronavirus pandemic, volatility in the economy and now surging gasoline prices that are hitting family budgets. But in an interview Thursday with The Associated Press, Biden stressed that a recession was “not inevitable” and held out hope of giving the country a greater sense of confidence. Biden is bristling at claims by Republican lawmakers that last year’s COVID-19 aid plan was fully to blame for inflation reaching a 40-year high, calling that argument “bizarre.” The president says he sees reason for optimism with the 3.6% unemployment rate and America’s relative strength.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should protect your child's eyes in the summer heat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News