 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

NYC subway ridership rebounding after drop due to omicron

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Transit officials in New York are hoping a recent uptick in subway ridership is a sign that the city is bouncing back from the omicron surge.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority reported subway ridership topped 3 million for three days in a row last week. It was the first time that had happened since the omicron wave hit New York in mid-December.

Weekday ridership regularly topped 5.5 million before COVID-19, but it cratered during the height of the pandemic in 2020 and fell as much as 95%. Riders gradually returned during 2021 and ridership regularly surpassed 3 million beginning in late September, until omicron hit in December.

The MTA has projected the residual effect of the pandemic ridership decreases will produce a $1.4 billion operating deficit by 2025, despite billions in aid from the federal government. The authority projects ridership will still lag pre-pandemic levels by 10% to 20% by the end of 2024.

The MTA recently introduced fare discounts to try to attract more riders, including a program in which users of a contactless payment system get free rides on subways or buses after they reach 12 rides in a week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UNMC experts answer more reader questions on COVID

UNMC experts answer more reader questions on COVID

This week, doctors talk about how masks work, how to spot a counterfeit mask, the immune response from vaccines vs. having had the disease, as well as when the senses of taste and smell might come back after the virus.

Anti-vax, pro-ivermectin measures advance in Kansas Senate

Anti-vax, pro-ivermectin measures advance in Kansas Senate

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Fellow Republican conservatives rallied Tuesday behind a Kansas physician-legislator who's under investigation by the state medical board, advancing his measures to protect doctors pursuing potentially dangerous treatments for COVID-19 and to weaken childhood vaccination requirements.

Biden puts focus on drug prices in fight against inflation

Biden puts focus on drug prices in fight against inflation

CULPEPER, Virginia (AP) — Unable to tame inflation that has worsened sharply under his watch, President Joe Biden stressed Thursday that his administration’s policies would cut prescription drug prices and make life more affordable for families.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Technology to help older adults

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News