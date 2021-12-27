 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

NYC vaccination mandate for the private sector takes effect

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's sweeping mandate requiring nearly all private-sector businesses to ban unvaccinated employees from the workplace took effect Monday amid a spike in coronavirus infections.

Workers at roughly 184,000 businesses were required to show proof they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday. Businesses that do not comply could face fines starting at $1,000, but Mayor Bill de Blasio has said imposing penalties will be a last resort.

“We’re implementing the strongest vaccine mandate in the country,” de Blasio said Monday on MSNBC's “Morning Joe.” “This is what we need to do everywhere. Every mayor, every governor, every CEO in America should do vaccine mandates now. ... 2022 has to be the year we leave COVID behind.”

Employers have to verify and keep a record of each worker’s proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Workers who have only gotten one shot will have to get a second one within 45 days. Companies must display a sign affirming they are complying with the rule “in a conspicuous location," under the city's mandate.

People are also reading…

The new rules cover private places where work is performed in the presence of another worker or a member of the public. That includes not only stores, but shared work spaces and taxis, according to the requirements.

Businesses are not required to discipline or fire non-compliant workers, but they must keep them out of the workplace. Workers seeking an accommodation on religious grounds can come to work while their request is pending.

Vaccinations are already required in the city for hospital and nursing home workers and for city employees, including teachers, police officers and firefighters. The city also enacted a vaccination requirement for dining indoors at a restaurant, going to a gym or seeing a show.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Some Nebraskans unable to get monoclonal antibodies

Some Nebraskans unable to get monoclonal antibodies

Gov. Pete Ricketts said he had heard anecdotal stories that some doctors are reluctant to prescribe the treatment to people who could benefit from it. "It is incredibly frustrating to me that doctors would do that." 

COVID cases decrease in Nebraska

COVID cases decrease in Nebraska

Dr. James Lawler of the University of Nebraska Medical Center sees a “high likelihood” of an increase when the state gets hit with the brunt of the fast-spreading omicron variant in the next couple of weeks.

Queen recalls 'familiar laugh missing' in Christmas speech

Queen recalls 'familiar laugh missing' in Christmas speech

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II in her Christmas Day message shared the pain she felt after the death of her husband as she encouraged people everywhere to celebrate with friends and family, despite the grief caused by the ongoing pandemic.

Watch Now: Related Video

Follow these pet friendly tips for a paw-sitively amazing Christmas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News