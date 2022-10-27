 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Obama video boosts incumbent governor in New Mexico

  • 0

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is urging voters to support incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in her campaign for reelection against former television broadcaster Mark Ronchetti.

The one-minute video endorsement from Obama praises Lujan Grisham for increased public investments in schools, economic policy and expanded access to subsidized health care.

Obama also says Lujan Grisham took action to protect the rights of women. The governor last year signed a bill to overturn a state ban on abortion in time to ensure access after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe vs. Wade.

People are also reading…

"You can build on this progress, or take New Mexico backwards," Obama says.

Ronchetti and allied groups are hammering the incumbent governor in ads that highlight high crime rates, as the GOP nominee urges voters to hold Lujan Grisham accountable for economic turmoil and lagging school performance in the aftermath of pandemic lockdowns.

Several Republican governors and former Vice President Mike Pence have campaigned for Ronchetti in a state that Donald Trump lost in 2020 and Obama won twice.

Lujan Grisham campaign spokeswoman Delaney Corcoran said the Obama video is being circulated by email and on social media.

The pitch highlights recently added New Mexico voting provisions that allow registration on Election Day and at early voting locations.

Obama, who led an expansion of health insurance coverage under the Affordable Care Act, also mentions a new state "health care affordability fund" in New Mexico that may provide crucial insurance subsidies when Medicaid coverage expires for as many as 100,000 under special federal pandemic provisions.

The health care affordability fund comes from a new 2.75% surtax on health insurance premiums, the upfront payments made on behalf of an individual or family to keep insurance active.

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fetterman struggles in Senate debate against Oz after stroke

Fetterman struggles in Senate debate against Oz after stroke

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat. In the opening minutes of Tuesday's debate, Fetterman addressed the stroke he suffered five months ago. Fetterman said it knocked him down but he's "going to keep coming back up.” Oz ignored Fetterman’s health challenges, focusing on Fetterman’s policies on immigration and crime and his support for President Joe Biden. The race represents the best chance for Democrats to flip a Republican-held Senate seat this year. A big question is whether the debate will have a lasting impact so close to the November election.

Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed?

Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed?

Recreational marijuana legalization will be back on the South Dakota ballot in November. Voters in 2020 approved a constitutional amendment to legalize cannabis but it was nullified by a legal challenge. Whether the politically red state will pass it twice is uncertain. It's facing strong opposition from conservative groups and figures and different factors are in play. When 54% of voters approved the constitutional amendment to legalize cannabis, it may have benefited from being tied to another ballot measure to approve medical marijuana. This time around, it's on its own. One of the organizers for legalization said voters for the midterm are likely to be older and perhaps less favorably inclined toward recreational marijuana than the electorate of 2020.

Judge hears testimony in bid to strike Georgia abortion law

Judge hears testimony in bid to strike Georgia abortion law

A trial to determine whether Georgia can continue to ban abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy is underway in an Atlanta courtroom. Abortion provider Carrie Cwiak testified Monday that the state's law is confusing and harmful to women's health. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has scheduled two days of testimony in a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the law. The lawsuit by doctors and advocacy groups argues the law violates the Georgia Constitution’s right to privacy and liberty. The state attorney general’s office responded in a court filing that Georgia’s privacy protections do not extend to abortion because it impacts another “human life.”

CDC director tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

CDC director tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested positive for COVID-19. The agency said in a statement that Dr. Rochelle Walensky tested positive Friday night and has mild symptoms. She is up to date on her vaccinations. The CDC said she will isolate at home and close contacts have been informed of her positive test. Walensky took over the agency in January 2021 after being appointed by President Joe Biden. She is the latest U.S. health official to test positive this year. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America’s pandemic response, and U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra both tested positive in June.

GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day

GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day

Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year’s midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot — hold onto it and hand it in at a polling place on Nov. 8. The plan is based on unfounded conspiracy theories that fraudsters will manipulate voting systems to rig results for Democrats once they have seen how many Republican votes have been returned early. If enough voters are dissuaded from casting ballots early, it could lead to long lines on Election Day.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Parents want their kids to learn more than academics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News