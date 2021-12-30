 Skip to main content
AP

Official: COVID cases likely to soar in SC after New Year’s

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolinians should stay home on New Year’s Eve as COVID-19 cases are again rising in the state, a top public health official said Thursday.

“We do not want to start 2022 — our third year of COVID-19 — with record numbers of hospitalizations and deaths,” Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler said. ”But we’re unfortunately headed in that direction."

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 5,911 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and Traxler told reporters those numbers are likely to soar in the days and weeks following New Year’s.

Hospital admissions due to COVID-19 have already more than doubled in the past week, she added, and the state is also seeing increases in the number of patients in intensive care and on ventilators.

“The unfortunate truth is that sacrifices will be made one way or the other,” Traxler said. “They’ll either be made willingly, by finding alternative ways to celebrate as well as getting a safe and free vaccination and masking up, or we’ll be ... forced to make the ultimate sacrifice, by watching more of us suffer from those severe cases of COVID-19.”

About 52% of South Carolinians ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the state health department. That's below a national average of about 62%, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some hospitals in the state are also concerned that an oncoming surge of the highly contagious omicron variant could worsen an existing staffing crunch among doctors, nurses and other frontline workers.

A third of the state’s hospitals reported critical staffing shortages to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday.

Dr. Christine Carr, an emergency department physician at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, said her ER has closed off a pod because there is no one to staff it.

Although omicron is potentially less dangerous, the highly transmissible variant could still leave staff overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, Carr told The Associated Press last week.

“People that get COVID will still show up at an ER, and it will crush us,” Carr said.

The rise in cases also has increased demand for testing, the state health agency said Thursday, warning on social media that people could encounter 1 to 2 hour wait times at testing locations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Concerned about COVID-19?

