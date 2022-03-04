 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Officials ease restrictions at Delaware's Legislative Hall

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delawareans once again will be able to watch their lawmakers in action, in person, without having to wear masks.

Legislative leaders said Friday that House and Senate floor sessions will be conducted in person when lawmakers reconvene next week, but they will also be livestreamed. Visitors will be allowed to watch from upstairs galleries, but will not be allowed in seats lining the chambers.

Committee meetings remain restricted to a virtual format, but Senate President Pro Tem David Sokola said the goal is to eventually allow the public to participate in committee hearings both in-person and virtually.

Meanwhile, staff, lawmakers and visitors will no longer be required to wear masks or face coverings in Legislative Hall on session days. Staff and legislators also will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to be able to enter the building.

Also, for the first time almost two years, the legislative library will be open to the public. Foyers and the cafeteria seating area also will be open to visitors, but those wanting to meet with legislators are encouraged to schedule appointments in advance.

