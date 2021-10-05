Offutt doc led effort to treat tens of thousands of Afghan refugees in Qatar

Maj. Elaina Wild with the 55th Medical Squadron at Offutt Air Force Base in March 2020.
Maj. Elaina Wild, an Offutt-based Air Force family practice doctor, holds three of the babies she delivered in Qatar.
Maj. Elaina Wild, left, an Offutt-based Air Force family practice doctor, takes a selfie with members of the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group in Qatar. The small unit treated more than 57,000 evacuees from Afghanistan in 2 1/2 weeks.
After 18 tense months shepherding Offutt Air Force Base through the unyielding COVID-19 pandemic, Maj. Elaina Wild thought that six months' deployed in the desert sounded like just what the doctor ordered.
The Air Force family practice physician left Nebraska on July 15 for half a year as chief medical officer of the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group at Al Udeid Air Force Base in Qatar.
Wild figured that at worst, she might see a few sprained ankles, maybe a broken bone or two, caring for a population made up mostly of healthy airmen in their 20s and 30s.
“I was thinking, ‘How much work could a deployment be?’” Wild said in a telephone interview from Qatar.
A lot, as it turns out.
Four weeks into her assignment, on Aug. 14, an Air Force C-17 landed at Al Udeid, loaded with hundreds of evacuees from Kabul who were fleeing the Taliban after the collapse of the elected government in Afghanistan.
Then another C-17 landed. And another, and another and another. All filled with starving, exhausted, dehydrated and utterly bewildered people, many of them beaten and brutalized on the way to the Kabul airport.
Remember the photo of the interior of the Air Force cargo jet packed wall to wall with more than 800 people, setting a record? Wild’s team treated all of them.
“The medical team was screening pretty much every person, coming off every plane,” Wild said. “We saw everything from diaper rash to traumatic amputations.”
The hundreds of evacuees grew to thousands, and the thousands to tens of thousands. Within 17 days, 57,000 evacuees had passed through — treated and screened by members of a unit whose staff numbered about 150, in a clinic not much larger than that of the fictional 4077th M*A*S*H, from the popular 1970s television show.
“It is a testament to the spirit, character and heart of every member of this coalition team we’ve assembled that, throughout three weeks of unimaginable challenge, they rose to the occasion to meet the needs of this vulnerable population,” Brig. Gen. Gerald Donohue, commander of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, said in a statement.
Meeting those needs meant seeing patients round the clock, often with little to no sleep. Wild said medical staffers averaged two to three hours of sleep per day.
“We went to 24/7 operations,” she said. “Some people would curl up and sleep in the ambulance.”
They also treated American service members who were wounded in the Aug. 26 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport gate.
Wild has been a family practice physician at Offutt’s Ehrling Bergquist Clinic for several years and became a familiar presence to Offutt airmen since the start of the pandemic in early 2020 as the 55th Medical Group’s public health emergency officer.
In that role, Wild recorded videos that updated service members and their families on the COVID-19 situation at Offutt and dispensed advice on masks and vaccines. She led a committee that gave advice to 55th Wing leaders on public health measures at the base.
Wild, 45, traveled a highly unusual path to the Air Force, Offutt and Qatar.
She was born in Zimbabwe, when that southern African nation was still known by its colonial name, Rhodesia. During her early childhood, the nation was riven by a civil war, until a Black nationalist movement dislodged a white minority government in 1980.
Wild became passionate about animals, and about medicine, while still in her teens, volunteering at a wildlife orphanage in the Zimbabwean bush. She helped raise lions, cheetahs, rhinos, painted wolves and other exotic creatures.
“I’ve had multiple snake bites and have been charged by more elephants than I would have liked,” Wild told a military journalist in 2015. “I got my start in human medicine by performing medical trauma treatment for local lion and crocodile attacks on the farms (nearby).”
Wild traveled to the U.S. in 2000 for medical school. She joined the Air Force in 2006 and is a U.S. citizen. She served a tour at Incirlik Air Force Base in Turkey before coming to Offutt’s 55th Medical Group.
The members of her expeditionary unit in Qatar are drawn from across the Air Force, including several from Offutt. Many of the medical staff are reservists, with outside skills that proved useful when the crisis hit. All are qualified to practice emergency medicine.
“The group of people that are here right now are exactly the group of people that we needed when this hit,” Wild said. “I would call it divine providence.”
Soon after they deployed in July, members of the 379th medical group expected some activity because of the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, where one district after another was falling to Taliban forces.
“We had an idea that there would be movement (out of Afghanistan) — just not the scale, or the velocity,” Wild said. “We had a small footprint, contemplating small numbers.”
The medical team had to pivot quickly from routine care for healthy service members to coping with a tsunami of sick and tired evacuees, many of them children.
Many who stepped off the plane into Qatar’s 100-plus-degree midsummer heat had not had anything to eat in hours or even days. Some had been beaten as they waited in the chaotic crowds of people trying to escape the Taliban via the Kabul airport.
“All of the injuries we saw, the vast majority were from running the gantlet” to get to the airport, Wild said.
The crowds included numerous pregnant women. Despite the lack of a delivery room or neonatal intensive care suite, her team delivered nine babies in the emergency room. Wild supervised six of them.
One of the Afghan mothers named her newborn daughter Elaina.
In one memorable case, an Afghan woman had begun to deliver her baby, prematurely, aboard an arriving plane. She was rushed to Al Udeid’s clinic, bleeding badly.
Wild’s team finished the delivery and cut the umbilical cord.
With no incubators available, Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Thompson, a medic deployed from Offutt, swaddled the baby with whatever warm wraps she could find.
“She was sitting in an ambulance bay wrapped in sweaters, warming that baby up against her skin,” Wild said.
“The baby and her mom are now alive and well.”
With the help of the Red Crescent, hundreds of seriously ill patients were sent by ambulance to civilian hospitals in Doha, the capital and only major city in the tiny Persian Gulf monarchy.
“We had preexisting relationships with our Qatari medical partners,” Wild said. “Now they’re forged in steel.”
Within a couple of weeks, reinforcements arrived for the exhausted doctors, nurses and medics of the 379th in the form of the Immediate Relief Group, an Air Force quick-reaction team.
“Within 10 days, we could almost completely take on this mission,” said Chief Master Sgt. Adam Page, 44, the relief unit’s senior enlisted adviser, who is from Offutt. That allowed the 379th’s airmen to return to treating service members.
During September, the evacuees moved on to bases in the U.S. and Europe. Very few remain at Al Udeid.
But the experience of aiding so many people in such desperate need is one that none who lived through it are likely to forget.
Wild has hung onto a broken pair of sunglasses handed to her by an Afghan medic who was part of the refugee wave. He left Kabul with nothing but the clothes on his back.
“At the end of this, he took my hand and gave me his sunglasses. He said, ‘It’s all I have to give you,’” Wild recalled, tearfully. “He had lost everything, but he wanted to give me something.”
Page was most touched by the young children who looked up to the U.S. service members. He said some of them will likely serve in the U.S. military sometime, too.
“It’s something that’s hard to put into words,” he said. “We’re basically changing their lives, forever.”
Wild is slated to return to Offutt early next year. She has been selected for promotion and will likely move on to command a medical unit soon after.
But she doubts that anything will match what she’s already been through with her colleagues from the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group.
“It’s no doubt the most incredible thing I’ve ever done in my career,” she said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the medics on my team.”
1 of 38
266460 SchAfg
Spc. Christopher Parks, of Manhattan, Kansas, at left, and Spc. Derek Rubenthaler, of Lincoln, return to their barracks after a day of work at the lumber yard at Forward Operating Base Sharana on Wednesday, March 23, 2011. The soldiers are part of Nebraska's 623rd Engineering Company and make the trek home under airplanes and through softball and soccer games.
Children sweep the streets at the district center of Marwakh, near Combat Outpost Zormat, on Saturday, March 19, 2011. First Lt. Justin Schultz, of Council Bluffs, not pictured, and the 1-168th battalion of the Iowa National Guard's Delta Company worked with Shura leaders to set up a work for cash project in which locals boys and men cleaned up the streets of the bazaar.
Sgt. Adam Norgaard, of Spencer, lifts weights at the gym at Combat Outpost Zormat on Monday, March 21, 2011. Norgaard said he tries to lift every day, though some days his missions make him too tired or busy to do so.
Spc. Josh Vondrak, of Sioux City, at center, and Staff Sgt. David Pinney, of Sioux City, with Pfc. Ryan Baue, of Le Mars, at left, joke around shortly after sunrise at a burn pit at Bagram Airfield after an overnight presence patrol mission in which their convoy patrolled a section north of the airfield starting at 10 P.M. on Friday and ending when they started the second part of their mission at 6 A.M. on Saturday, March 26, 2011. The second platoon, of Charlie troop of the 1-113th Cavalry Squadron of the Iowa National Guard, then assisted the Explosive Ordinance Disposal team in detonating an unexploded ordinance in a controlled manner. They finished at 11:30 that morning.
Pfc. Cody Demoss, of Des Moines, wears a flower he picked from a field while he and members of the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron's HHT pass through several towns on a foot patrol of a section of the Bagram Security Zone nearby Bagram Airfield on Sunday, March 27, 2011.
Spc. Scott Dougherty, of Des Moines, poses for a portrait while he and members of the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron's HHT pass through several towns on a foot patrol of a section of the Bagram Security Zone nearby Bagram Airfield on Sunday, March 27, 2011.
Spc. Eric Armstrong, of South Sioux City, poses for a portrait while he and members of the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron's HHT pass through several towns on a foot patrol of a section of the Bagram Security Zone nearby Bagram Airfield on Sunday, March 27, 2011.
Pvt. Christopher Grady, of Ford Dodge, passes a gate in a fence leading to a village outside of Bagram Airfield on Tuesday, March 29, 2011. The Iowa National Guard's the 2-34th Brigade HHC PSD were participating in a patrol of the Bagram Security Zone.
Spc. Kyle Graber, of Kalona, Iowa, pulls security while members of the 2-34th Brigade HHC PSD talk with local villagers about a problem of flooding outside of Bagram Airfield on Tuesday, March 29, 2011. The Iowa National Guardsmen were participating in a patrol of the Bagram Security Zone.
Spc. Chad Cosens, a medic of Madrid, AT RIGHT, treats a young girl who said she had fallen into the cooking fire at her home in a village outside of Bagram Airfield on Tuesday, March 29, 2011. Cosens said that he is flooded with medical aid requests when the villagers find out he is a medic. The Iowa National Guard's the 2-34th Brigade HHC PSD were participating in a patrol of the Bagram Security Zone.
Spc. Justin Ishmael-Rupp, of Sioux City, squeezes through an opening in a wall while he and members of the 2-34th Brigade HHC PSD make their way on winding paths back to Bagram Airfield on Tuesday, March 29, 2011. The Iowa National Guardsmen were participating in a patrol of the Bagram Security Zone.
The 2-34th Brigade HHC PSD passes through fields soaked from recent rainfall outside of Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan on March 29, 2011. The Iowa National Guardsmen were participating in a patrol of the Bagram Security Zone.
Sgt. Heather Eberly, of Altoona, cleans the gunshot wound in the stomach of Sgt. Daniel O'Connor, of Tampa, Fla. at the Battalion Aid Station at Forward Operating Base Wright in Kunar Province on Friday, April 1, 2011. O'Connor, with the 2-327th 101st Airborne Charlie Company, was wounded during an offensive earlier this week. Eberly is a medic with the Iowa National Guard's 734th Agribusiness Development Team.
Major Mary Parmenter, of Perry, at left, hugs Sgt. Heather Eberly, of Altoona, at the Department of Women's Affairs at a village near Forward Operating Base Wright in Kunar province on Saturday, April 2, 2011. As a medic, Eberly participated in a day filled with treating trauma patients and said the experience was starting to settle in and she was having trouble sleeping. "Unfortunately, with residual effects of trauma, sleep is not easy to come by," Eberly said. The women are part of the Female Engagement Team for the Iowa National Guard's 734th Agribusiness Development Team.
Pfc. Matt Gibson, of Batavia, stands in front of a MATV that hit a mine near the village of Pacha Khak on Thursday, April 7, 2011. Gibson, who belongs to the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron, and his platoon were headed to a key leader engagement at the village when the lead vehicle hit the mine, which they believe was set off by the weight of the MATV.
At right, Pfc. Matt Gibson, of Batavia, and Sgt. Cullen Wurzer, of Des Moines, exit a shack where they found a number of weapons, including RPGs and an RPG launcher, in the village of Pacha Khak on Thursday, April 7, 2011.
Spc. Shane Taylor, of Slater, crawls into a small cave as Spc. Jordan Wall, of Fort Dodge, pulls security in the village of Pacha Khak on Thursday, April 7, 2011. Members of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron discovered munitions in caves and a storage shed at Pacha Khak.
Spc. Jeremy Henrich, of Hinton, climbs down the steep wall of a ravine in pursuit of two insurgents trying to make their escape through the narrow passages of the riverbed near the village of Walli Kalay on Thursday, April 7, 2011. Henrich and three other members of the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron engaged in contact with the insurgents at the bottom of the ravine. The insurgents, who died, were believed to have been pursuing an ambush on two of the squadron's soldiers.
Members of the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron make contact with two insurgents in a dry ravine near the village of Walli Kalay on Thursday, April 7, 2011. The insurgents were believed to have been pursuing an ambush on two of the squadron's soldiers.
Members of the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron make contact with two insurgents in a dry ravine near the village of Walli Kalay on Thursday, April 7, 2011. The insurgents were believed to have been pursuing an ambush on two of the squadron's soldiers.
Spc. Shane Taylor, of Slater, walks toward a pass that had been cleared by air support near the village of Walli Kalay on Thursday, April 7, 2011. Four members of the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron engaged in contact with the insurgents at the bottom of the ravine. The insurgents, who died, were believed to have been pursuing an ambush on two of the squadron's soldiers.
Staff Sgt. Michael Davis, of Altoona, rests shortly after engaging in contact with two insurgents in a dry ravine near the village of Walli Kalay on Thursday, April 7, 2011. Also pictured is Spc. Brandon Dykun, of Pittsburg, at left, who was also involved in the firefight at the bottom of the ravine. The men are with the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron.
Spc. Jeremy Henrich, of Hinton, wears a tattered uniform after being involved in a firefight while in pursuit of two insurgents trying to make their escape through the narrow passages of the riverbed near the village of Walli Kalay on Thursday, April 7, 2011. Henrich, who believes the hole may have been caused by a bullet, and three other members of the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron engaged in contact with the insurgents at the bottom of the ravine. The insurgents, who died, were believed to have been pursuing an ambush on two of the squadron's soldiers.
Possessions belonging to an insurgent killed in action are piled inside of his hate near the village of Walli Kalay on Thursday, April 7, 2011. Four members of the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron engaged in contact with two insurgents at the bottom of the ravine. The insurgents were believed to have been pursuing an ambush on two of the squadron's soldiers.
With the blood of an insurgent fighter on his hand, Spc. Brandon Dykun, of Pittsburg, smokes a cigarette shortly after engaging in contact with two insurgents in a dry ravine near the village of Walli Kalay on Thursday, April 7, 2011. Dykun volunteered to be with the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron.
Spc. Andrew Suggs, of Cedar Rapids, rests among Afghan villagers awaiting the identification and release of the bodies of two insurgents who were involved in a firefight with the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron near the village of Walli Kalay on Thursday, April 7, 2011. Four members of the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron engaged in contact with the insurgents at the bottom of a ravine. The insurgents were believed to have been pursuing an ambush on two of the squadron's soldiers.
Spc. Andrew Suggs, of Cedar Rapids, rests among Afghan villagers awaiting the identification and release of the bodies of two insurgents who were involved in a firefight with the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron near the village of Walli Kalay on Thursday, April 7, 2011. Suggs, who is on his second deployment, is part of the Iowa National Guard's 2-34th Battalion Special Troops Platoon Bravo Company.
An Afghan man views the bodies of two insurgents killed in action near the village of Walli Kalay on Thursday, April 7, 2011. Four members of the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron engaged in contact with two insurgents at the bottom of the ravine. The insurgents were believed to have been pursuing an ambush on two of the squadron's soldiers.
MATVs belong to the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron leave the village of Pacha Khak after a firefight in the nearby village of Walli Kalay on Thursday, April 7, 2011. Members of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron discovered munitions in caves and a storage shed at Pacha Khak.
Afghan National Police give a ride to members of the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron near the village of Pacha Khak on Thursday, April 7, 2011. Four members of the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron engaged in contact with the insurgents at the bottom of a ravine. The insurgents were believed to have been pursuing an ambush on two of the squadron's soldiers.
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team completes a controlled detonation of weapons discovered in the village of Pacha Khak on Thursday, April 7, 2011. Members of the AIr Force Office of Special Investigations and the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron discovered the munitions in caves and a storage shed.
Sgt. Cullen Wurzer, of Des Moines, rubs his eyes after a long day involving a mine explosion, a weapons cache discovery and a firefight near the village of Pacha Khak on Thursday, April 7, 2011. Also pictured are, from left, Cpt. Randall Stanford, of Clive, Spc. Kristina Gupton, of Rocky Mount, North Carolina and Staff Sgt. Cody Johnson, of Ankeny. With the exception of Gupton, who is a combat photographer, the soldiers are members of the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron.
A member of the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron pulls security at the end of the day near the village of Pacha Khak on Thursday, April 7, 2011. The day included a mine explosion, a weapons cache discovery and a firefight.
From left, Spc. Kristina Gupton, of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Staff Sgt. Cody Johnson, of Ankeny, Spc. Mark Odde, of Atlantic, and Sgt. Cullen Wurzer, of Des Moines, relax after a long day involving a mine explosion, a weapons cache discovery and a firefight near the village of Pacha Khak on Thursday, April 7, 2011. With the exception of Gupton, who is a combat photographer, the soldiers are members of the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron.
Spc. Eric Armstrong, of South Sioux City, rests his hands on his M4 rifle, revealing a tattoo that says "Invictus Maneo," a motto for the Armstrong Clan of Scotland, during a weapons testing just outside of Bagram Airfield on Saturday, April 9, 2011. The meaning of the Latin phrase is "I Remain Unvanquished." Armstrong is part of the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron's HHT.
Sgt. Robert Bare, of Pratt, Kansas, enjoys hot dogs in a shack near Charlie Company barracks at Camp Phoenix on Thursday, April 14, 2011. Bare is part of the Charlie Company of the Nebraska Army National Guard's 1-134th Cavalry Squadron, which is stationed at Camp Phoenix.
Sgt. John Matheson, 45, of Omaha poses for a portrait near Musahi, south of Kabul, on Friday, April 15, 2011. This is the second deployment for Matheson, who is part of the 1-134th Calvary Squadron of the Nebraska National Guard HHT.
With village elders at left and Col. Mohammad Zia Mohammadi, the section commander of the Shakardara district, in blue at right, 2nd Lt. Joshua Metcalf, at center, of Lincoln, and 2nd Lt. Sean Polson, of Chadron, participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new bridge over a river in the Shakardara district on Saturday, April 16, 2011. Metcalf is part of Bravo Troop, which does police mentoring, in the Nebraska National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron
Take a look back at the war in Afghanistan through the lens of former World-Herald photojournalist Alyssa Schukar.
With COVID-19 patients continuing to occupy more than 10% of hospital beds and hospital capacity remaining tight, Gov. Pete Ricketts has extended a directed health measure aimed at keeping more beds available.
Maj. Elaina Wild, right, an Offutt-based Air Force family practice, checks the heartbeat of a baby born prematurely to an Afghan mother in Qatar. Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Thompson, a medic also from Offutt, holds the baby close to her skin to keep it warm. The mother, who had fled Afghanistan on an Air Force evacuation flight, began to give birth aboard the flight. Wild and Thompson, both deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, were part of a team that completed the delivery.
More than 800 Afghan citizens pack inside a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III as they are flown from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 15. The plane landed at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, where they were examined by Air Force medical staff from the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group.
Maj. Elaina Wild, left, an Offutt-based Air Force family practice doctor, takes a selfie with members of the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group in Qatar. The small unit treated more than 57,000 evacuees from Afghanistan in 2 1/2 weeks.