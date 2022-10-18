 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ohio governor's race split by pandemic, abortion, gun rights

  • Updated
  • 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Just three years ago, Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat, stood side by side, promising to push together for gun control proposals after a gunman killed nine people and wounded more than two dozen in the city’s nightclub district. It was a short-lived pledge.

Allies then, DeWine and Whaley are now facing each other in a partisan governor's race defined by events that neither could have predicted at the time: the coronavirus pandemic and a U.S. Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

They no longer see eye-to-eye on guns either. Their gun control proposals never came about, and since the Dayton mass shooting DeWine signed legislation loosening gun restrictions — including a so-called stand your ground bill eliminating the duty to retreat before using force and another making concealed weapons permits optional for those legally allowed to carry a weapon.

People are also reading…

“The politics got hard and Mike DeWine folded,” Whaley said this year.

Both candidates survived contested primaries to face each other in November. DeWine overcame two far-right opponents who criticized him for his aggressive decisions early in the pandemic, including a business shut-down order and a statewide mask mandate. Despite more than four decades in Ohio politics, DeWine failed to secure 50% of the primary vote.

Whaley easily defeated former Cincinnati mayor John Cranley and is now trying to regain a seat last won by Democrats 16 years ago.

Since the primary, Whaley has hammered DeWine for signing those gun bills and for his anti-abortion positions, including his 2019 signing into law of Ohio's anti-abortion “ fetal heartbeat bills.”

But despite criticism that DeWine took from members of his own party over his approach to the coronavirus and Democratic furor over the Supreme Court's abortion ruling, most polls show DeWine comfortably ahead. Ultimately, that still comes down to DeWine's long years in Ohio politics, said Tom Sutton, a political science professor at Baldwin-Wallace University.

Sutton noted that a September Marist poll found that 42% of adults statewide had either never heard of Whaley — who also ran briefly for governor in 2018 — or didn't know how to rate her. Meanwhile, DeWine has previously won statewide races for lieutenant governor, U.S. senator, attorney general and governor.

“The simple answer is experience and name recognition vs. relative newcomer,” Sutton said. “I think that overrides the issues we thought might make this a closer race, in particular the issue of abortion.”

Whaley could benefit from increased Democratic and independent voter turnout for the tight U.S. Senate race between Republican J.D. Vance and Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, but likely not enough to turn the tide, Sutton said.

DeWine is also aided by incumbency, which in the past year has included two giant economic development wins for Ohio: a $20 billion investment in central Ohio by chip maker Intel, and Honda's $3.5 billion joint-venture battery factory in southwestern Ohio. Both carry the promise of thousands of new jobs.

“We're taking China head-on and bringing manufacturing jobs home to Ohio,” DeWine said in a September ad.

DeWine, 75, has generally portrayed himself above the campaign fray, which includes declining to debate Whaley. His campaign resisted attack ads against Whaley until last month, when it criticized her for supporting the American Rescue Plan Act in her role as president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors. The ads fail to mention that DeWine promoted grants the state received through the pandemic relief measure.

The closest DeWine and Whaley came to a debate was an Oct. 6 event held by a children's advocacy group where panelists separately quizzed each candidate on their positions on issues affecting kids.

In opening remarks and in his responses, DeWine never mentioned Whaley and focused on his efforts to ensure all children “live up to their God-given potential.”

By contrast, Whaley was less than a minute into her opening statement when she criticized support for children referenced by DeWine as election season talking points. She said: “He has failed to deliver for Ohio kids.”

Whaley, 46, has cast DeWine as a coward unwilling to defend his record in debates. She, the Ohio Democratic Party and an anti-DeWine PAC have been pounding the governor for weeks for not going head-to-head with Whaley.

Whaley said DeWine was afraid of debate questions about his role in a $60 million bribery scheme aimed at passing legislation to prop up Ohio’s two nuclear power plants; the controversy over a 10-year-old Ohio girl forced to seek an abortion in Indiana after being raped; and DeWine’s signing of a law allowing school districts to arm trained employees.

“If you’re a governor, you have a responsibility to talk directly to people about why you deserve a second term,” Whaley said.

DeWine has said Ohioans already know him and his positions well. Besides being one of the state’s most familiar politicians, he also spent months at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic appearing in daily statewide broadcasts.

Associated Press Writers Julie Carr Smyth in Columbus and John Seewer in Toledo contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants

Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants

When Joe Biden was running for the White House, he denounced then-President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Biden said Trump's approach inflicted “cruelty and exclusion at every turn,” including toward those fleeing the "brutal" government of socialist Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. Now, with increasing numbers of Venezuelans arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, President Biden has turned to an unlikely source for an election-year solution, taking a page from Trump's own immigration playbook. Biden has invoked a Trump-era rule that Biden’s Justice Department is fighting in court. Biden wants to deny Venezuelans who are fleeing their crisis-torn country the chance to request asylum at the border.

Biden's pot pardons could boost states' legalization drives

Biden's pot pardons could boost states' legalization drives

President Joe Biden's decision to pardon thousands of people convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law could give a boost to Election Day ballot proposals in five states that would legalize the drug. Voters in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota will take up proposals to legalize recreational marijuana. Experts say Biden's pardon decision could win over some voters on the fence about the idea. Recreational marijuana is legal in 19 states and opposition to legalization has softened despite federal resistance. Opponents of the measures say they see Biden's pardons having little impact on the campaigns.

Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care

Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care

The nation's first trial over a state's ban on gender-confirming care for children has begun in Arkansas. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody will hear testimony and evidence starting Monday over the law he blocked prohibiting such care for anyone under 18 years old. The trial is expected to last two weeks and is the latest fight over transgender youth restrictions. Attorneys for Arkansas argue the ban is part of the state's authority to regulate medical practices. Families of transgender youths and multiple medical organizations have criticized the ban. Arkansas became the first state to enact such a ban last year.

China's party congress promises continuity, not change

China's party congress promises continuity, not change

The overarching theme emerging from China’s ongoing Communist Party congress is one of continuity, not change. The weeklong meeting is expected to reappoint Xi Jinping as leader, reaffirm a commitment to his policies for the next five years and possibly elevate his status even further as one of the most powerful leaders in China’s modern history. For many Chinese, weary of pandemic restrictions, the more immediate question is whether there will be any easing of “zero-COVID” after the party congress. The answer is probably not immediately, and when changes do come, they will most likely be gradual.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

What are vampire therapies?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News