 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Oklahoma panel passes Texas-style anti-abortion measure

  • Updated
  • 0

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A House committee in Oklahoma on Wednesday approved an abortion ban that would implement an enforcement mechanism similar to a new Texas law considered to be the nation's most restrictive abortion law in decades.

The House Public Health Committee passed the measure by a party-line vote and sent it to the full House, where it’s likely to pass.

The bill prohibits physicians from performing abortions and allows private citizens to pursue civil actions of up to $10,000 against doctors and others who aid a woman in obtaining an abortion.

After a similar bill was approved last year in Texas, statistics show abortions fell in Texas by 60% in the first month. Since then, abortion providers in neighboring states, including Louisiana and Oklahoma, have reported seeing a massive influx of women from Texas seeking abortions.

People are also reading…

An Oklahoma Senate committee last month passed five anti-abortion bills, including one that would ban abortions 30 days after conception, before many women know they're pregnant.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bird Flu Sweeping Through Poultry in Eastern U.S.

Bird Flu Sweeping Through Poultry in Eastern U.S.

FRIDAY, Feb, 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Mass culling has been implemented as a highly contagious form of avian flu has swept across the eastern half of the United States in recent weeks, killing both farmed poultry and wild birds.

Colorado mom fatally abused child, gets 16-year prison term

Colorado mom fatally abused child, gets 16-year prison term

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado mother who fatally abused her 7-year-old daughter and lied about her health to get handouts from charities worth at least $100,000 was sentenced to 16 years in prison as part of a plea deal that threw out murder charges.

Watch Now: Related Video

Overcome your cooking resistance with these simple tips

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News